NBA Rumors: Clippers Guaranteed HC Ty Lue's Contract after Interest from Suns, Bucks

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers were not about to allow Ty Lue to walk this offseason.

Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reported the Clippers never had any intention of allowing Lue to meet with the Phoenix Suns or Milwaukee Bucks about their head-coaching vacancies and guaranteed the coach's contract for the 2024-25 season to show their commitment.

Lue is heading into his fourth season as Clippers coach. While the team has disappointed relative to expectation, that has largely been a byproduct of injuries to stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Leonard suffered a torn ACL during the 2021 Western Conference Finals and missed the entire 2021-22 season as a result. George was forced to sit out the entire 2023 postseason due to injuries, while Leonard was limited to just two games.

The injury issues have largely obscured Lue from criticism, as it's impossible to assess his coaching performance without the two most important players on the roster.

Lue previously coached the Cleveland Cavaliers for parts of our seasons, winning the 2016 NBA championship and making three Finals appearances. He is 261-186 overall as an NBA head coach.