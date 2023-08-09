Clippers' Paul George: 'Mark My Words. I'm on My Bully S--t' in Return from Injury

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Paul George's first four seasons with his hometown Clippers have not gone to plan. The All-Star forward has been riddled by injuries, playing no more than 54 games in a single season and missing the 2023 postseason.

Healthy and motivated to return to form, George said he plans on being "on my bully s--t" during the 2023-24 season in a recent Twitch stream.

The Clippers' injury woes have given them their fair share of skeptics heading into next season. After entering their first four seasons together on the shortlist of championship contenders, George and Kawhi Leonard now find themselves as significant underdogs. FanDuel SportsBook lists the Clippers at +2000 odds, tying them with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the ninth-best odds.

Leonard has not played in more than 57 games in a season during his time with the Clippers and missed the entire 2021-22 season with a torn ACL.

The team added Russell Westbrook to the mix in February and has flirted with the idea of adding the James Harden in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, but George's "bully" comments will have to prove accurate if the Clippers are going to be taken seriously in a competitive Western Conference.