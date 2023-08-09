Vikings Owner Mark Wilf Declines Comment on Kirk Cousins' Contract, 2024 Free Agency

Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings owner Mark Wilf isn't concerning himself with Kirk Cousins' contract status ahead of the upcoming season.

Speaking to reporters from training camp, Wilf provided a vague answer when asked about re-signing the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

"We'll leave that to Kwesi and Coach to work through those discussions," he said. "There's always conversations on that. But our real focus is 100% on 2023 and getting where we need to be, and where I know we can be."

The Vikings have set themselves up to potentially move on from Cousins after this season. While they did restructure his contract early in the offseason to clear cap space, they didn't add any additional time to his deal.

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was asked about Cousins' long-term outlook in Minnesota during the NFL draft in April.

"We like where we are at the quarterback position," Adofo-Mensah said. "But every option is open to us going forward. We're just really excited about Kirk this year. The weapons we've added in free agency, the weapons we added in the draft [will help], and we'll see what happens after that."

The Vikings are trying to thread a difficult needle going into the 2023 season. They underwent something of a roster reset during the offseason by releasing key veteran players like Dalvin Cook, Eric Kendricks and Adam Thielen.

Danielle Hunter was embroiled in a contract standoff with the team before finally getting a new deal on July 30. The deal increases his potential earnings this season to $20 million, but he's still set to become a free agent after this season.

Minnesota won 13 games last season despite being outscored by its opponents (427 to 424). The defense allowed the fifth-most points per game in the league and allowed 431 total yards in a 31-24 playoff loss to the New York Giants.

Cousins, who turns 35 on Aug. 19, is entering his sixth season with the Vikings. He ranks third in franchise history in passing yards (20,934), passing touchdowns (153) and completions (1,877).