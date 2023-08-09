Early WWE WrestleMania 40 Match Card Predictions After SummerSlam 2023

1 of 8

By the time WrestleMania rolls around in April, Solo Sikoa will likely be the latest member of The Bloodline to leave Roman Reigns, embarking on his own journey to the top of WWE and status as The Tribal Chief of the future.



To combat him, Reigns' special counsel Paul Heyman will turn to an old friend and business partner in Brock Lesnar.



For those of you worried that we just witnessed The Beast turn back to the babyface side because he acknowledged Cody Rhodes following their SummerSlam encounter, worry not: the future Hall of Famer can seamlessly transition from good guy to bad according to booking needs.



Beyond the storyline implications, including a shaky relationship between Lesar and Heyman, the match is exactly what WWE wants out of its biggest show of the year.

The unstoppable force and the immovable object.



The Beast vs. The Enforcer.



It is a mammoth showdown with taglines that write themselves and the added bonus of Heyman to help put over the enormity of the contest.



If WWE really does want to Sikoa to be the face of its future and the Samoan Dynasty's next world champion, testing him against Lesnar on the grandest stage in wrestling feels like the right play.

