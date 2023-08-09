Early WWE WrestleMania 40 Match Card Predictions After SummerSlam 2023

Early WWE WrestleMania 40 Match Card Predictions After SummerSlam 2023August 9, 2023
WWE may not bring WrestleMania to Philadelphia until next April but its never too early to take a look at the current landscape of the company and forecast which matches will captivate fans in the City of Brotherly Love.
From championship clashes to grudge matches and the conclusion of two defining storylines, there are a few of the showdowns that could unfold on the most important premium live event in all of professional wrestling.
Solo Sikoa vs. Brock Lesnar
By the time WrestleMania rolls around in April, Solo Sikoa will likely be the latest member of The Bloodline to leave Roman Reigns, embarking on his own journey to the top of WWE and status as The Tribal Chief of the future.
To combat him, Reigns' special counsel Paul Heyman will turn to an old friend and business partner in Brock Lesnar.
For those of you worried that we just witnessed The Beast turn back to the babyface side because he acknowledged Cody Rhodes following their SummerSlam encounter, worry not: the future Hall of Famer can seamlessly transition from good guy to bad according to booking needs.
Beyond the storyline implications, including a shaky relationship between Lesar and Heyman, the match is exactly what WWE wants out of its biggest show of the year.
The unstoppable force and the immovable object.
The Beast vs. The Enforcer.
It is a mammoth showdown with taglines that write themselves and the added bonus of Heyman to help put over the enormity of the contest.
If WWE really does want to Sikoa to be the face of its future and the Samoan Dynasty's next world champion, testing him against Lesnar on the grandest stage in wrestling feels like the right play.
LA Knight vs. Logan Paul
LA Knight and Logan Paul are no strangers to one another. Their interactions ahead of July's Money in the Bank provided the namesake ladder match with an intriguing subplot that, as of now, has yet to be revisited in the wake of that premium live event.
That will change entering WrestleMania season, when Knight and Paul come face-to-face once more and reignite a rivalry that will serve as The Megastar's most prominent and significant to date.
Like him or not, Paul is a legitimate mainstream celebrity who manages to find headlines in whatever venture he participates in. As a WWE Superstar, he was blown by expectations, proving himself to be a natural professional wrestler, thanks in large part to his raw athleticism and willingness to be the villain.
He is the perfect foil for Knight, whose connection with fans is undeniable and who is as hot now as any other competitor on either WWE roster.
If the creative team can manage to keep Knight as hot as he is now by the time December rolls around, do not be surprised to see Paul pop up and cost him a win in the Royal Rumble, rekindling a feud that seemingly evaporated months earlier.
Then, it will be up to Knight to prove his worth on the grand stage, against a guy that has yet to have a bad match, despite his still relative inexperience.
It is a star-making scenario for Knight and, potentially, another opportunity for Paul to elevate the status of a competitor who is not already a main event attraction.
Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio
The Judgment Day is nearing its end, thanks to dissension between Finn Bálor and Damian Priest centering on the Money in the Bank briefcase. Dominik Mysterio is the man stuck in the middle, on neither man's side but an interested observer watching his family fall apart.
For Mysterio, Judgment Day represented a (dark) side to turn to after he betrayed his father. He achieved his greatest success alongside Bálor, Priest and Rhea Ripley, not needing to stand alongside his Hall of Fame father to make it to the top of the industry.
He is currently a champion, too, something he had not been without Rey.
The idea of that going away, as well as the teased introduction of JD McDonagh and his long history with mentor Bálor, will ultimately force Dom's hand and force him to stand between the two alpha males of the group.
As the faction falls further apart in the coming months, the Superstars within will settle their differences in a Triple Threat match on wrestling's grand stage.
It will be the final chapter for a faction that overcame a bumpy start, to say the least, and rose to prominence on WWE's flagship show as one of the centerpieces of Monday Night Raw.
Intercontinental Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus
- Three-time WWE champion
- World Heavyweight champion
- Three-time United States champion
- Five-time tag team champion
- Royal Rumble winner
- Money in the Bank winner
- King of the Ring
Entering WrestleMania 39, Sheamus took exception to his friend, Drew McIntyre, interjecting himself in his pursuit of the one title that has eluded him to this point in his Hall of Fame career: the Intercontinental Championship.
It was McIntyre who Gunther would pin to retain his title in a Triple Threat Match also involving The Celtic Warrior. The WWE Draft sent The Ring General to Raw, as it did McIntyre, leaving Sheamus on the outside looking in at the title picture.
McIntyre received another shot at Gunther at SummerSlam, coming up just short of defeating the Austrian and ending his historic reign as champion.
The Scottish Warrior will likely rectify that result, ultimately beating his foe and taking the title and when he does, he should hold it to WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.
Where he will, ideally, defend against Sheamus in a battle of friends and the culmination of the latter's quest to add one last belt to his collection.
He already has a lengthy resume that places him among the best to ever do it.
Add to those titles an in-ring game that has somehow managed to get better as he has gotten older and you have a guy in Sheamus who has not only earned the title victory, but the opportunity to accomplish it on the grandest stage in his industry.
Women's World Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley
It feels as though WWE has been teasing Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley for years at this point.
There have been brief interactions, tense staredowns and a great exchange of blows inside War Games, but we have thus far been denied a one-on-one match of any significance.
That changes at WrestleMania.
WWE has done a fantastic job of keeping Lynch and Ripley separate, with the exception of the aforementioned instances. They have been left apart, presumably to preserve the magnitude of their eventual contest.
The Man vs. Mami is a WrestleMania-worthy showdown between the two biggest badasses in the women's division.
Lynch broke the mold of what a successful woman in WWE was while Ripley has rebuilt it. They are hugely influential talents with a knack for performing their best when the lights are brightest and stage is biggest.
There is no more appropriate stage for them to finally clash than The Showcase of the Immortals, with the Women's World Championship at stake.
For Ripley, a win would be confirmation that she is the most dominant woman in the sport.
A win for Lynch and The Man would return to the top of the industry, her status as one of the defining stars of her generation indisputable.
WWE Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair
Bianca Belair has challenged, and defeated, three of the Four Horsewomen of NXT thus far in her WWE career. Bayley, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks have all fallen to The EST, leaving just one woman for the former Raw, SmackDown and WWE Women's champion to conquer: Charlotte Flair.
Belair and The Queen have competed twice before in singles competition, but never on a major premium live event card.
They have shared the ring in promo segments, battled in multi-woman bouts and competed in tag team matches together but that one defining match has yet to occur.
That is, until WrestleMania 40.
The inclusion of Asuka, Iyo Sky and Bayley in the women's division should help keep the competitors separate, preventing overexposure to any prospective match-up. Come January and the Royal Rumble, though, expect to see tensions between Belair and Flair mount, leading to a showdown on the grand stage that will return both women to a stage they have made their own in recent years.
If they can accomplish together what they did in separate Match of the Year candidates over the last handful of years, fans will be in store for a match with the potential to overshadow even the biggest stars in marquee bouts.
World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Gunther
Seth Rollins has earned a main event match on the WrestleMania card after years of delivering on the undercard, including a spectacular match with Logan Paul a year ago. Currently the World Heavyweight champion as part of that title's relaunch, he is as popular as ever and consistently delivering the best work of his career.
With no other obvious choice to defeat him, he should hold the gold all the way to the Show of Shows.
Awaiting him? Another critically acclaimed champion with several superb matches to his name: Gunther.
The Ring General may be the current Intercontinental champion but that reign should not last much longer than it takes for him to break the Honky Tonk Man's historic 35-year record for longest reign.
With that run over and his unbeaten streak as a main roster competitor broken, there will only be one direction for him to go and that is up.
Up the card and up in stature.
Gunther is and has been one of the best wrestlers in the world for years now but his jump to the main roster and Triple H's careful booking of him since has created a credible villain that can hang with any Superstar. Fans believe in him as this force of nature who can chop and powerbomb his way to victory against anyone.
That includes Rollins.
A feud that forces The Visionary to focus on the legitimate threat that stands before him and, perhaps, pack away some of the extravagance and over-the-top wardrobes of his current persona, would give fans something to invest in.
For Gunther, it would be a match on a major stage, against one of the most popular and celebrated competitors in this generation of WWE.
The cherry on top of it all would be a legitimate Match of the Year candidate, both on paper and barring any significant issues, in execution.
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns
"So there you'll be, a man without a family, a Roman with no more Reigns, a Chief without a tribe."
Cody Rhodes predicted the downfall of The Bloodline prior to WrestleMania 39 and, while Roman Reigns narrowly escaped that night with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship intact, everything else foreshadowed by The American Nightmare has come to fruition.
The Usos have left Reigns, Solo Sikoa has teased that he may be eyeing the Tribal Chief role in the family, and Paul Heyman can cut bait whenever he senses things are beyond his control.
From the ashes of The Bloodline, Rhodes will finally receive the one-on-one match with the head of an empty table that he was denied previously, this time in Philadelphia at WrestleMania 40.
With no one to protect him, Reigns will battle a Rhodes who has vanquished Brock Lesnar in a three-match series and remained as legitimate a threat to dethrone him as any other Superstar on the roster.
He is over, too, somehow more so than he was entering last WrestleMania's monumental first clash.
Above all that, his story is unfinished.
His lifelong quest to hold the title that eluded his father, the legendary "American Dream" Dusty, has not yet reached completion.
That will change in Philly when Rhodes not only challenges, but defeats Reigns in a rare WrestleMania main event rematch.