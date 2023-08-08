Paul George Calls Out Devin Booker's 'Sorry Ass Response' to Klay Thompson Answer

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Paul George wasn't really sure what Devin Booker meant when the Phoenix Suns guard responded to the Los Angeles Clippers forward's interview with Klay Thompson, but he wasn't a fan.

George interviewed Thompson on the most recent episode of his Podcast P with Paul George, and the Golden State Warriors star expressed regret for taunting Booker in 2022 by reminding his opponent of the four championships he won.

"I'm not really proud of that one," Thompson said.

Booker responded on social media with a salute to Thompson and then tagged George by asking "is that the answer u was looking for?" George called it a "sorry ass response" and was unclear on what exactly it meant.

Despite George's response to Booker, Thompson was rather candid about his regrets from the 2022 incident.

"I was in my feelings though, and Book was busting my ass that day," he said. "I was not where I need to be. You know, stuff doesn't age well, and that didn't age well for me. I don't need to be flexing four rings, bro. Like everybody knows that. That's on Wikipedia.

"My game wasn't where it was at, and we all get insecure at times. I'm man enough to admit that we all have our moments of weakness. I'm not really proud of that one."

Thompson went on to explain how much respect he has for Booker for playing through some difficult situations in Phoenix while elevating himself to the level of a franchise player.

Booker's initial response to Thompson seems to be one of appreciation. It is not difficult to read into the emoji as the Suns star saying he salutes the Warriors guard for admitting he was in the wrong and offering respect for Booker in such a manner.

Yet the latest back-and-forth between George and Booker didn't seem to have the same level of mutual respect.

The Clippers and Suns could be two of the top contenders in the Western Conference during the 2023-24 campaign, which will make the games appointment viewing regardless of any potential bad blood. But Booker and George beefing would only add another layer of intrigue to what promises to be anticipated matchups.

Especially if those matchups are in a playoff series.