Dwyane Wade on Paul Pierce: 'Rent Is Expensive in America, and I'm Living Rent Free'

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade has finally responded to Paul Pierce's comments about who had the better NBA career.

"I mean listen, rent is expensive in America, and I'm living rent free. I like living rent free," Wade said during an appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. "... It's documented. I don't need to say anything. Everything is documented."

Pierce made a bold comparison between his and Wade's careers during an appearance on the It Is What It Is talkshow last month, suggesting that if he had been in the same situation as Wade he would have also won multiple NBA titles.

The former Boston Celtics star also claimed that he was a better offensive player than Wade, adding that his career is "unappreciated."

"Put Shaq [O'Neal] on my team. Put LeBron [James] and [Chris] Bosh with me. I'm not gonna win one?" Pierce said. "Put me, LeBron and Bosh... we not gonna win a couple?"

He continued: "For a long time, my skills went unappreciated because I didn't get to play with a lot of great players. And then I got to play with KG [Kevin Garnett] and Ray [Allen] past their prime. Four years earlier, you put me, Ray, and KG together, you think we're not walking away with three 'ships?"

Wade, who won three NBA titles during his NBA career that spanned 2003-19, is soon set to join Pierce in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The former Miami Heat star ended his career averaging 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists while shooting 48.0 percent from the floor and 29.3 percent from deep.

Wade was also a 13-time All-Star, 2005-06 NBA Finals MVP and the 2008-09 scoring champion, in addition to numerous other accolades.

Pierce, meanwhile, had a decorated career of his own that went from 1998-2017. He ended his career averaging 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 44.5 percent from the floor and 36.8 percent from deep.

Additionally, the former Celtics star led Boston to an NBA title in 2008, the only championship of his career, was the 2007-08 NBA Finals MVP and earned 10 All-Star selections.

It's somewhat unfair to suggest Wade won as many titles as he did because he teamed up with James and Bosh. After all, basketball is a team game, and Wade was a significant contributor in each of Miami's title runs.

Additionally, we will never know what Pierce could have accomplished if he had a better supporting cast over a longer period of time. Even some of the best teams on paper can come up short.

At the end of the day, Wade is obviously very content with all he accomplished during his career, and he doesn't need any sort of validation from anyone to prove it.