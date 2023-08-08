WWE Star Logan Paul Announces Return to Boxing, Will Fight Dillon Danis on Oct. 14

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Logan Paul will step back inside a boxing ring this fall.

The 28-year-old, who's signed to WWE, announced Tuesday he'll fight Dillon Danis on Oct. 14 in Manchester, England.

This will be the first time Paul puts on a pair of boxing gloves since he fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition bout in June 2021.

He has since made a successful transition to pro wrestling. His WWE debut came at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022, and he has appeared sporadically since then, most recently beating Ricochet at SummerSlam this past Sunday.

Paul announced in April he re-signed with the company. It was unclear at the time whether he could pursue boxing opportunities while wrestling, and Tuesday's announcement firmly answers that question.

Danis, meanwhile, will have to shake off a lot of rust considering his last foray in combat sports was a first-round submission of Max Humphrey at Bellator 222 in June 2019. He prevailed in his only other professional MMA fight as well.

The 29-year-old was scheduled to oppose KSI in January but pulled out, with KSI's manager claiming Danis was "underprepared" and "might be struggling with weight."

KSI and Danis will at least get to share a card after all. The Oct. 14 event will feature Paul vs. Danis along with a clash between KSI and Tommy Fury.