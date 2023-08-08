X

    Celtics Governor: I Would've Considered Firing Joe Mazzulla If He Had Done 'Poor Job'

    Erin WalshAugust 8, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - MAY 17: Head Coach Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics looks on during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals 2023 NBA Playoffs on May 17, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

    Had the Boston Celtics had a disastrous 2022-23 campaign, Joe Mazzulla might not be the team's head coach heading into the 2023-24 season.

    In an interview with Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, Celtics governor Wyc Grousbeck said he "would have thought about replacing" Mazzulla this summer had he "done a poor job" in his first season at the helm.

    "He took us within one game of the best record in the league and then one game of being in the Finals, as a rookie coach," Grousbeck said. "So I'm comfortable and happy to have Joe as head coach."

