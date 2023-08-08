Celtics Governor: I Would've Considered Firing Joe Mazzulla If He Had Done 'Poor Job'

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Had the Boston Celtics had a disastrous 2022-23 campaign, Joe Mazzulla might not be the team's head coach heading into the 2023-24 season.

In an interview with Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, Celtics governor Wyc Grousbeck said he "would have thought about replacing" Mazzulla this summer had he "done a poor job" in his first season at the helm.

"He took us within one game of the best record in the league and then one game of being in the Finals, as a rookie coach," Grousbeck said. "So I'm comfortable and happy to have Joe as head coach."

