Video: Scoot Henderson Stars in Trailer for 'Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey'

Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson is among the players profiled in a new documentary about life in the NBA G League.

Prime Video released a trailer Tuesday for Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey, which is now available to stream.

"As the 2022-23 season unfolds, a unique group of athletes from diverse backgrounds take you on a journey to passionate basketball locales, including Las Vegas, Mexico City, Detroit, Maine, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, as they navigate the highs and lows of chasing their shared dream of reaching the pinnacle of professional basketball," Amazon Studios said in describing the project.

Henderson joined the growing number of aspiring pros who opted for an alternative path to the NBA rather than the traditional college route. He signed with the G League Ignite team in 2021, when he was just 17.

As a member of the Ignite, the 6'2" guard cemented his standing as one of the top stars in the 2023 NBA draft class. Over 19 games this past season, he averaged 16.5 points, 6.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds. The high-water mark of his year came in an exhibition against Victor Wembanyama and Metropolitans 92 last October, when he finished with 28 points and nine dimes.

Now, Henderson will help the Blazers chart a course in what will in all likelihood be a post-Damian Lillard future. Lillard remains with Portland for now, but a trade is bound to materialize sooner or later.

It looks like Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey will help fans get to know the new franchise cornerstone a little bit better.