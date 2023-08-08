NBA Rumors: Wizards HC Wes Unseld Jr. Not Expected to Be on Hot Seat Next Season

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

There may be a new power regime in Washington, but that does not mean Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. is in danger of losing his job.

Josh Robbins of The Athletic reported Unseld is not expected to be on the hot seat during the 2023-24 season despite the hiring of new president Michael Winger and general manager Will Dawkins.

Neither Winger nor Dawkins were involved in Unseld's hiring process.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.