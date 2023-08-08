X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    NBA Rumors: Wizards HC Wes Unseld Jr. Not Expected to Be on Hot Seat Next Season

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVAugust 8, 2023

    WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 09: Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. of the Washington Wizards reacts to a play against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Capital One Arena on April 9, 2023 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
    Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

    There may be a new power regime in Washington, but that does not mean Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. is in danger of losing his job.

    Josh Robbins of The Athletic reported Unseld is not expected to be on the hot seat during the 2023-24 season despite the hiring of new president Michael Winger and general manager Will Dawkins.

    Neither Winger nor Dawkins were involved in Unseld's hiring process.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.