Will Levis No. 3 QB Behind Malik Willis on Titans' 1st Unofficial 2023 Depth Chart

AP Photo/George Walker IV

Few fans expect Will Levis to beat out Ryan Tannehill for the Tennessee Titans' starting quarterback job, but his position in the team's unofficial depth chart might raise some eyebrows.

The 2023 second-round pick is third behind Tannehill and Malik Willis.

Granted, this aligns with the hierarchy head coach Mike Vrabel laid out shortly after Tennessee selected Levis.

"Ryan will be the starting quarterback on Monday," he told reporters in April. "Malik will be the backup. Will will be the third quarterback. And what I've told them is whatever happens after that will be up to the players. That's what it's always been here. That's what we always want it to be."

With Tannehill entrenched as the starter, there may be little practical difference between being the backup QB or the third-stringer.

The Titans arguably have a vested interest in showcasing Willis as much as they can in preseason as well. If he looks good under center, then perhaps some worthwhile trade avenues begin to open.

Regardless of what the depth chart looks like behind Tannehill by Week 1, it feels safe to assume it could be a while before Tennessee fans get to see Levis take any meaningful snaps.