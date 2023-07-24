Malik Willis, Trey Lance, QBs That NFL Teams Must Pursue in Trades Right Now

Malik Willis, Trey Lance, QBs That NFL Teams Must Pursue in Trades Right NowJuly 24, 2023
The most important position for any team to evaluate, prepare and develop during training camp and the regular season is quarterback. Franchises that have good ones, like the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, are set to be perennial contenders. Franchises that don't regularly struggle to compete.
Teams that don't have a high-end starter or quarterback of the future are almost always looking to add them. And while a team can't really have too much quality quarterback depth, it can only carry 53 players on the active roster.
On cutdown day—August 29 this year—several intriguing developmental prospects with no clear paths to playing time, like 2022 third-round pick Malik Willis, could hit the market. Others, like 2021 third overall pick Trey Lance, may become immediate trade candidates.
For teams without a firm long-term QB plans, there could be a scramble to add them.
This is why teams truly interested in adding a young quarterback should get ahead of the pack and make their trade offers now.
Below, you'll find a closer look at Willis, Lance and some other young signal-callers that should be on teams' radar as training camps open.
Ben DiNucci, Denver Broncos
In recent years, NFL teams have tended to only carry two quarterbacks on the active roster with a third on the practice squad. That could change with the league's re-instituted rule that allows a third quarterback to not count against the active gameday roster—but requiring said QB to be on the 53-player roster and not a gameday practice-squad elevation.
So, there's a chance that Ben DiNucci will stick with the Denver Broncos behind Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham. Teams looking for a long-term developmental player should consider trading for DiNucci now.
DiNucci, a 2020 seventh-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys, wouldn't have made this list a year ago. He flashed little in his only start with the Cowboys, posting a 64.6 passer rating in a loss.
However, DiNucci showed a lot more this past spring with the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL. He led the league with 2,671 passing yards, ranked second with 20 passing touchdowns and helped Seattle reach the postseason.
Pro starting experience is valuable, and few back-end roster quarterbacks like DiNucci ever get it, but spring leagues like the XFL and USFL could alter that.
The league used to have a developmental league in NFL Europe in which quarterbacks like Jake Delhomme and Hall of Famer Kurt Warner hone their skills before breaking out in the NFL.
DiNucci has a long way to go to mirror Warner's career, but he's worth a flier to a team that believes it can further develop one of spring football's biggest stars. A team without an experienced young QB, like the Kansas City Chiefs or Las Vegas Raiders, should consider taking a flier on DiNucci.
Joshua Dobbs, Cleveland Browns
Joshua Dobbs got a little starting experience with the Tennessee Titans last season, though his path to getting there was a winding one.
A 2017 fourth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dobbs spent his first three seasons with Pittsburgh. He was then traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars, made his way back to Pittsburgh, landed with the Cleveland Browns and had a short stint on the Detroit Lions practice squad before going to Tennessee.
Though Dobbs went 0-2 as the Titans starter late last season, he flashed some potential, throwing for 411 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for another 44 yards. His QBR (50.8) was higher than those of Tennessee's other 2022 starters, Willis and Ryan Tannehill.
Dobbs is currently back with the Browns, and it's telling that two different franchises have valued him enough to bring him back. While Cleveland may value having Dobbs as their primary backup to Deshaun Watson, it also used a fifth-round pick on Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
That's a high selection for a quarterback a team views as a third-stringer, so Thompson-Robinson would appear to be the Browns' long-term answer for QB2. That could make Dobbs expendable, and any team without a proven backup should be interested in adding him.
At only 28 years old, Dobbs is still young enough to emerge as a permanent solution to a team's backup problems, and perhaps a future spot starter or bridge quarterback. If a team waits to make a move on Dobbs, however, Cleveland will probably keep him over the less-proven Kellen Mond.
A return to the Titans, who seem to be souring on Willis and may move on from Ryan Tannehill in 2024, would make a ton of sense for Dobbs. The Detroit Lions, whose top healthy backup is Nate Sudfeld, would also be logical.
Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers
Lance is a bit of an outlier on this list. The San Francisco 49ers' investment in him means that he's extremely unlikely to be released outright. It's not a matter of jumping the free-agent market to get him. If a team is interested, it will have to trade for him.
And San Francisco may be open to that. While they did trade up to take Lance highly, they saw more from 2022 seventh-round pick Brock Purdy (107.3 QB rating, 7-1 record) this past season than they have in two years with Lance.
This was partially due to injury, as Lance was named the Week 1 starter in 2022 but appeared in only two games before suffering a season-ending foot injury. He's not expected to compete with 2018 third overall pick Sam Darnold if Purdy (elbow) isn't healthy to start the season.
While Purdy looked like a quality starter last season, the 49ers don't know exactly what they have in Lance. That doesn't mean, however, that they don't value him.
"I think, personally, in my opinion, is that they like him now more than they ever have since they've had him with the 49ers, but they just don't know how he would perform," Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area told KNBR's Murph & Mac (h/t David Bonilla of 49ers Webzone).
Lance was a highly-regarded draft prospect who had an incredible collegiate season in 2019 (28TDs zero INTs, 1,100 rushing yards). Teams seeking an heir to an aging or oft-injured starter, like the Los Angeles Rams and Raiders, should make an offer for Lance immediately. immediately.
If Purdy's recovery lingers through the preseason and Lance uses his opportunity to shine, the 49ers aren't letting him go.
Davis Mills, Houston Texans
Unlike Lance, Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills was not a highly-coveted prospect. He suffered multiple injuries at Stanford, appeared in only 14 college games and wasn't selected until the third round of the 2021 draft.
Since entering the league, however, Mills has flashed starting potential, especially during his rookie campaign. Despite being surrounded by one of the league's most underwhelming rosters, he posted a respectable quarterback rating of 88.8.
Mac Jones (92.5) was the only 2021 rookie to post a better passer rating than Mills—and the list includes players like No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and second overall pick Zach Wilson.
Mills' rating dropped to 78.8 in his second season, though again, he was leading arguably the worst roster in the NFL. With a better roster, he may already have entrenched himself as a full-time starter.
There are two categories of teams that should be interested in Mills, those looking for a developmental quarterback for the future and those who could use a 24-year-old backup with 28 games and 26 starts worth of experience.
Mills may not get the chance to be either this season in Houston, which added Case Keenum in free agency before drafting C.J. Stroud second overall.
If Mills is trending as the Texans' third-stringer, a team with a questionable backup situation or succession plan, like the Green Bay Packers or Arizona Cardinals—who will probably lean on backup Colt McCoy early in the season—should be working the phones.
Malik Willis, Tennessee Titans
Tannehill will be a free agent in 2024, and when the Titans used a 2022 third-round pick on Malik Willis, it appeared that Willis could be the heir apparent.
However, Willis struggled as a rookie, going 1-2 as the starter and posting a dismal 42.8 passer rating. He was eventually benched for Dobbs, and this April, Tennessee snagged quarterback Will Levis in Round 2.
According to Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official website, Willis' 2023 roster spot is "not guaranteed".
While the Liberty product disappointed in his brief stretch, he has dual-threat upside and came into the league with a fair bit of hype. In his final college season, he threw for 2,857 yards, rushed for 878 yards and had 40 combined rushing and receiving touchdowns.
"Willis is more of a toolsy player than a viable starting NFL quarterback at this point in time," Nate Tice wrote for the Bleacher Report Scouting Department. "He will be a big project for whichever NFL team selects him—albeit a fun project."
Willis was the second-ranked QB on the B/R Scouting Department's big board, and that was based on his ceiling, not his floor. If the Titans aren't willing to see what Willis can become, another team should be.
The Washington Commanders, who don't yet know what they have in Sam Howell, could target Willis as a second developmental option. Willis would also be a great project to nurture behind Philadelphia Eagles starter Jalen Hurts since his skill set would mesh with what Philadelphia likes to do offensively.
Zach Wilson, New York Jets
The New York Jets took Zach Wilson with the second pick in the 2021 draft. Things have gone so poorly in the BYU product's first two seasons, that New York jumped at the chance to land a 39-year-old Aaron Rodgers this offseason.
Now, there is a chance that Rodgers can return to Pro Bowl form in New York, but the Jets probably don't make the trade if they don't believe that Wilson can become a dependable starter in the near future.
And Wilson (70.9 career QB rating) has done little to suggest that he can be reliable. In fact, he seems to be further away from being a finished product than several of the quarterbacks on this list.
While Wilson's stock may be at an all-time low, that doesn't mean that there isn't a coach out there who believes they can "fix" Wilson.
Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers might want a crack at Wilson if they're unhappy with Lance's progress. Sean Payton and the Broncos might want to try their hands at developing him if Russell Wilson's poor 2022 campaign is indicative of an actual decline and not just an aberration.
Wilson, after all, showcased enough physical upside to become a highly-rated prospect—and the seventh-ranked player on the B/R board—only two years ago.
If a team is interested in Wilson, though, it should try to land him now, before something unexpected happens that causes the Jets to want to keep him—like if Rodgers gets injured or Wilson actually starts looking good in camp or in the preseason.