Malik Willis, Trey Lance, QBs That NFL Teams Must Pursue in Trades Right Now

The most important position for any team to evaluate, prepare and develop during training camp and the regular season is quarterback. Franchises that have good ones, like the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, are set to be perennial contenders. Franchises that don't regularly struggle to compete.



Teams that don't have a high-end starter or quarterback of the future are almost always looking to add them. And while a team can't really have too much quality quarterback depth, it can only carry 53 players on the active roster.



On cutdown day—August 29 this year—several intriguing developmental prospects with no clear paths to playing time, like 2022 third-round pick Malik Willis, could hit the market. Others, like 2021 third overall pick Trey Lance, may become immediate trade candidates.

For teams without a firm long-term QB plans, there could be a scramble to add them.



This is why teams truly interested in adding a young quarterback should get ahead of the pack and make their trade offers now.



Below, you'll find a closer look at Willis, Lance and some other young signal-callers that should be on teams' radar as training camps open.

