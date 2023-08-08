X

WORLD FOOTBALL

NEWSTEAMSWORLD CUPTRANSFER NEWS

    Best Reaction to France's Win vs. Morocco in 2023 Women's World Cup

    Joe TanseyAugust 8, 2023

    ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 08: Eugenie Le Sommer of France celebrates after scoring her team's fourth goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between France and Morocco at Hindmarsh Stadium on August 08, 2023 in Adelaide / Tarntanya, Australia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

    France cruised into the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup behind its two Golden Boot contenders.

    Les Bleues used two goals from their all-time leading scorer Eugenie Le Sommer and one each from Kadidiatou Diani and Kenza Dali in the first half to beat Morocco 4-0. The win matched Spain's largest margin of victory in the round of 16.

    Men in Blazers @MenInBlazers

    FRANCE FLIES INTO QUARTERFINALS 🐓🇫🇷<br><br>EUGENIE LE SOMMER bags brace, KADIDIATOU DIANI scores 4th WWC goal as 🇫🇷 proves too strong for 🇲🇦. Fluid French football delivers 4-0 win &amp; a last-8 game against co-host 🇦🇺. <a href="https://t.co/foUkGq510o">pic.twitter.com/foUkGq510o</a>

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    FRANCE ARE HEADING TO THE QUARTERFINALS 🇫🇷👏 <a href="https://t.co/RhnrmAyxop">pic.twitter.com/RhnrmAyxop</a>

    The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC

    France complete the quarter-final slate, comfortably beating Morocco.<br><br>They will face Australia on Saturday for a place in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> semi-final.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FRA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FRA</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MAR</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FRAMAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FRAMAR</a> <a href="https://t.co/4FQYO2VhqI">pic.twitter.com/4FQYO2VhqI</a>

    Le Sommer bagged her goals in the 23rd and 70th minutes. She moved two goals behind Japan's Hinata Miyazawa for the Golden Boot lead.

    OptaJean @OptaJean

    34 - In netting twice against Morocco, Eugénie Le Sommer became the oldest player to score a brace in the knockout stages at the FIFA Women's World Cup (34y 82d). Experienced. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FRAMAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FRAMAR</a> <a href="https://t.co/YyPG28IZpc">pic.twitter.com/YyPG28IZpc</a>

    Squawka Live @Squawka_Live

    2015: ⚽️⚽️⚽️<br>2019: ⚽️⚽️<br>2023: ⚽️⚽️⚽️<br><br>Eugénie Le Sommer equals her personal best goal tally at a single World Cup tournament.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/5mZDmU2YM6">pic.twitter.com/5mZDmU2YM6</a>

    Match of the Day @BBCMOTD

    Not picked for the 2022 Women's Euros ❌<br><br>France's all-time leading women's scorer Eugenie Le Sommer now has three goals at this year's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> ⚽⚽⚽ <a href="https://t.co/tdD9SHFlPx">pic.twitter.com/tdD9SHFlPx</a>

    Diani sits one back of Miyazawa on the Golden Boot leaderboard after her 15th-minute strike that opened the scoring in Adelaide.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    FRANCE IS IN FRONT!<br><br>KADIDIATOU DIANI HEADS HOME HER FOURTH GOAL OF THE TOURNAMENT 🇫🇷 <a href="https://t.co/yxEie81A2X">pic.twitter.com/yxEie81A2X</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    ▪️ Four goals<br>▪️ Three assists<br><br>Kadidiatou Diani is tearing it up at the World Cup 🇫🇷 <a href="https://t.co/UmSwcF62Lf">pic.twitter.com/UmSwcF62Lf</a>

    Julie Stewart-Binks @JSB_TV

    From the build up play, to the cross, and the clinical header from Diani, her 4th goal of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a>, that was absolutely beautiful from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FRA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FRA</a> 👍👍 1-0 over <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MAR</a> in the 18th.

    Diani switched roles from scorer to provider on Dali's first-ever World Cup goal, which was perfectly placed into the left corner off a one-timed shot.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    France doubles its advantage! <br> <br>Kenza Dali scores her first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup goal 🇫🇷 <a href="https://t.co/xj2sECkBhv">pic.twitter.com/xj2sECkBhv</a>

    Theo Lloyd-Hughes @theolloydhughes

    Kenza Dali with the flick to set through Diani and then the one-two to finish, ooooof les football. 😽

    Best Reaction to France's Win vs. Morocco in 2023 Women's World Cup
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    France set up a quarterfinal clash with Australia on Saturday in Brisbane.

    Gal Pal Sports @GalPalSports

    France will advance and play the hosts Australia in the quarterfinal.<br><br>They played just a few weeks ago for their final pre-world cup friendly. <br><br>It was not very friendly! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/TdT7Yhxguc">pic.twitter.com/TdT7Yhxguc</a>

    Jeff Kassouf @JeffKassouf

    2023 World Cup quarterfinals are set.<br><br>Spain vs. Netherlands<br>Japan vs. Sweden<br><br>England vs. Colombia<br>Australia vs. France<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a>