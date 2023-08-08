Best Reaction to France's Win vs. Morocco in 2023 Women's World Cup

Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

France cruised into the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup behind its two Golden Boot contenders.

Les Bleues used two goals from their all-time leading scorer Eugenie Le Sommer and one each from Kadidiatou Diani and Kenza Dali in the first half to beat Morocco 4-0. The win matched Spain's largest margin of victory in the round of 16.

Le Sommer bagged her goals in the 23rd and 70th minutes. She moved two goals behind Japan's Hinata Miyazawa for the Golden Boot lead.

Diani sits one back of Miyazawa on the Golden Boot leaderboard after her 15th-minute strike that opened the scoring in Adelaide.

Diani switched roles from scorer to provider on Dali's first-ever World Cup goal, which was perfectly placed into the left corner off a one-timed shot.

France set up a quarterfinal clash with Australia on Saturday in Brisbane.