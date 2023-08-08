Best Reaction to France's Win vs. Morocco in 2023 Women's World Cup

Best Reaction to France's Win vs. Morocco in 2023 Women's World CupAugust 8, 2023
France cruised into the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup behind its two Golden Boot contenders.
Les Bleues used two goals from their all-time leading scorer Eugenie Le Sommer and one each from Kadidiatou Diani and Kenza Dali in the first half to beat Morocco 4-0. The win matched Spain's largest margin of victory in the round of 16.
Men in Blazers @MenInBlazers
FRANCE FLIES INTO QUARTERFINALS 🐓🇫🇷<br><br>EUGENIE LE SOMMER bags brace, KADIDIATOU DIANI scores 4th WWC goal as 🇫🇷 proves too strong for 🇲🇦. Fluid French football delivers 4-0 win & a last-8 game against co-host 🇦🇺. <a href="https://t.co/foUkGq510o">pic.twitter.com/foUkGq510o</a>
The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC
France complete the quarter-final slate, comfortably beating Morocco.<br><br>They will face Australia on Saturday for a place in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> semi-final.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FRA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FRA</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MAR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MAR</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FRAMAR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FRAMAR</a> <a href="https://t.co/4FQYO2VhqI">pic.twitter.com/4FQYO2VhqI</a>
Le Sommer bagged her goals in the 23rd and 70th minutes. She moved two goals behind Japan's Hinata Miyazawa for the Golden Boot lead.
OptaJean @OptaJean
34 - In netting twice against Morocco, Eugénie Le Sommer became the oldest player to score a brace in the knockout stages at the FIFA Women's World Cup (34y 82d). Experienced. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FRAMAR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FRAMAR</a> <a href="https://t.co/YyPG28IZpc">pic.twitter.com/YyPG28IZpc</a>
Squawka Live @Squawka_Live
2015: ⚽️⚽️⚽️<br>2019: ⚽️⚽️<br>2023: ⚽️⚽️⚽️<br><br>Eugénie Le Sommer equals her personal best goal tally at a single World Cup tournament.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/5mZDmU2YM6">pic.twitter.com/5mZDmU2YM6</a>
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
Not picked for the 2022 Women's Euros ❌<br><br>France's all-time leading women's scorer Eugenie Le Sommer now has three goals at this year's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> ⚽⚽⚽ <a href="https://t.co/tdD9SHFlPx">pic.twitter.com/tdD9SHFlPx</a>
Diani sits one back of Miyazawa on the Golden Boot leaderboard after her 15th-minute strike that opened the scoring in Adelaide.
Julie Stewart-Binks @JSB_TV
From the build up play, to the cross, and the clinical header from Diani, her 4th goal of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a>, that was absolutely beautiful from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FRA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FRA</a> 👍👍 1-0 over <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MAR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MAR</a> in the 18th.
Diani switched roles from scorer to provider on Dali's first-ever World Cup goal, which was perfectly placed into the left corner off a one-timed shot.
France set up a quarterfinal clash with Australia on Saturday in Brisbane.
Gal Pal Sports @GalPalSports
France will advance and play the hosts Australia in the quarterfinal.<br><br>They played just a few weeks ago for their final pre-world cup friendly. <br><br>It was not very friendly! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/TdT7Yhxguc">pic.twitter.com/TdT7Yhxguc</a>