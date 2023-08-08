Steve Kerr Hypes Team USA's 'Great Night' After World Cup Tune-Up Win vs. Puerto Rico

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Team USA head coach Steve Kerr was pleased with the squad's performance in a 117-74 exhibition victory over Puerto Rico on Monday.

"It's a great night for us," he said after the game, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps. "I think the guys have really picked up what we're trying to install at both ends and we're slowly but surely getting used to the FIBA rules and interpretations—coaches included."

The United States was only up 50-43 at halftime before finding another gear in the second half. A 20-0 run unfolded at one point as the U.S. dominated on both ends of the court.

There are a number of notable stars absent from the roster for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, and news that the select team beat the national team in a pair of short scrimmages raised concerns for some that Kerr and his staff could have their hands full.

Not only did Team USA avenge that loss, but Monday was an example of the heights it might be able to reach with the benefit of continuity. Seven players scored in double figures against Puerto Rico, with the Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards and Brooklyn Nets' Cameron Johnson leading the way with 15 points apiece.

The United States has four more exhibitions in store before its World Cup opener against New Zealand on Aug. 26.