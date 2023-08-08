Women's World Cup 2023: Instant Reactions to Quarterfinals Bracket After Round of 16

2 of 3

Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Japan has been utterly dominant in this World Cup, scoring 14 goals and conceding just one. They have outclassed all opposition and have oftentimes looked like an unbeatable squad ready to take their place at the top of women's world football.



Their explosive offense and suffocating counterattacks have made them the most complete team in the 2023 tournament.

Up next for the Nadeshiko is Sweden, itself an offensive juggernaut.



The Blågult have totaled nine goals across four matches and added five penalty kicks against the United States, sending the two-time defending champions out of the tournament in the round of 16.



Like Japan, the team has allowed a single goal.



Sweden has a bend, but don't break defensive philosophy, giving up 21 shots to the Americans while taking just seven of their own. They did not allow a goal, a testament to the stinginess of the squad.



That stinginess will be tested by Hinata Miyazawa, who leads all scorers in this World Cup with five goals and an assist. She is an elite offensive player and with Mina Tanaka, who has tallied two goals and three assists, hopes to lead Japan to the semifinals in what has become a revenge tour of sorts for the team.



In 2019, the Nadeshiko were eliminated from the tournament in the round of 16. This year represents an opportunity to make good on their potential and win a World Cup for the first time since 2011.



Sweden will look to Amanda Ilestedt (three goals), Sofia Jakobsson (two assists) and Fridolina Rolfo (two goals) to test the Japanese defense.



Four of the team's first seven goals came off of corner kicks, a setup that has proven potent.



Whose offense will be more dominant? Which defense will fold for the first time in this tournament?



They are questions that bear watching in what may very well prove to be the best match in the entire tournament, let alone the quarterfinals.

