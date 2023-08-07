Former Knicks, Sparks HC Derek Fisher Hired as Crespi High Basketball Coach

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Derek Fisher has found himself a new home.

The former New York Knicks and Los Angeles Sparks head coach has been hired as the head basketball coach at Crespi Carmelite High School in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles.

"We are honored and excited to welcome Coach Fisher to the Crespi Family," school athletic director Brian Bilek said statement, per ABC7.com. "Coach Fisher brings to Crespi his strong work ethic, leadership, and discipline that are rooted in his Christian faith."

Fisher brings plenty of star power with him to Crespi.

The 48-year-old was a first-round pick of the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1996 NBA draft and he spent 13 of his 18 seasons with the Purple and Gold. He also played for the Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder, Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks before retiring after the 2013-14 season.

Fisher was a key role player for the Lakers behind Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal, helping the franchise capture five NBA titles in the early 2000s.

Following his playing career, Fisher was hired as head coach of the Knicks in 2014. He was fired by the franchise after compiling a 40-96 record across two seasons in New York.

Fisher then took his talents to the WNBA, coaching the Sparks from 2019-22, compiling a 54-46 record in that span.

Crespi High School competes in one of the most difficult leagues in California with schools like Sierra Canyon, the previous home of Bronny and Bryce James, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and Harvard-Westlake.