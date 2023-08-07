WWE Rumors: Sonya Deville Has Torn ACL, Tag Team Champion Will Have Surgery on Injury

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for GLAAD

WWE tag team champion Sonya Deville reportedly tore her ACL on July 28 during her match against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair and will undergo surgery on Tuesday, according to TMZ Sports.

DeVille and her tag team partner, Chelsea Green, won the title on July 17 against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on Raw.

A timeline for her return has not been made public, though ACL tears normally carry a lengthy rehabilitation period, often up to a year. TMZ reported that the WWE "will be addressing the future of the women's tag team titles during Monday Night Raw at 8 p.m. ET on USA."

The women's tag team belt was last vacated in May, when Morgan was injured, forcing her and Rodriguez to give up the title. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler emerged victorious in a May 29 Fatal 4-Way match against the teams of Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi, Bayley and IYO SKY and Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

Baszler would turn on Rousey during July's Money in the Bank, attacking her and allowing Rodriguez and Morgan to reclaim their belt.

Deville and Green then took the title for themselves, though never were given a chance to defend it.

Deville, 29, has been with WWE since 2015, first appearing under NXT. She was drafted to RAW in late April. Her tag-team title with Green was the first championship in her career.