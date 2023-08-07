5 Things That Will Help Fix the USWNT After 2023 Women's World Cup Elimination

0 of 5

I'm not sure if anybody else has noticed this, but losing…isn't fun?

It was hard to watch the United States women's national team fall at the hands (and feet) of Sweden over the weekend in the World Cup's Round of 16. Players were in tears as they realized that their dream of winning a third-straight World Cup for the United States was no longer possible.

In some ways, being forced to head home after a solid performance and one of the narrowest penalty shootout decisions you'll ever see was brutally cruel. In other ways, though, the end of the U.S.'s run is more than fitting for a team that has regularly flopped under manager Vlatko Andonovski.

After struggling at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, the USWNT and U.S. Soccer must go back to the drawing board, with underwhelming performances outnumbering quality ones in the window between that tournament and this summer's World Cup.

So, what needs to change for the United States moving forward? And how do they better position themselves to make deep tournament runs ahead of the 2024 Olympics and the 2027 World Cup? Let's dive into five things that will improve the USWNT.