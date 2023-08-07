Top Landing Spots for Stanford, Cal, WSU, Oregon State amid Pac-12 Conference Rumors

1 of 4

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Eric Prisbell of On3 reported the "American Athletic Conference is interested in adding any or all of the four remaining Pac-12 Conference schools."

One source said, "We would be a good landing spot for those schools given our existing ESPN deal, which has a strong linear component, along with our major cities and institutional profiles."

Playing in the AAC might not be as enticing as high-profile showdowns against USC, Oregon and UCLA, but those days appear to be in the past for the four remaining schools. This is a contingency plan, and they would be joining a conference that has rebounded nicely from its own departures, as UCF, Cincinnati and Houston joined the Big 12.

The AAC added Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, UAB, North Texas, UTSA and Rice as something of a response to those departures, and the addition of any or all of Stanford, Cal, Washington State and Oregon State would give it even more legitimacy.

While football makes most of the headlines when it comes to conference realignment, joining an expanding conference like the AAC that also features Memphis, Tulane, Temple and SMU, among others, would keep a direct path to the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments open for the four remaining Pac-12 schools.

They could do much worse than an AAC contingency option.