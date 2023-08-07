NFL Rumors: Dak Prescott, Cowboys Had 'Early Discussions' About Contract Extension

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys and star quarterback Dak Prescott have staged "early discussions" about a contract extension, according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

Prescott is in the third year of his four-year, $160 million deal with the team. Howe explained why firming up the two-time Pro Bowler's salary cap figure beyond 2024 is important when CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons will be playing out their rookie contracts over the next few seasons.

"There's a very real possibility the Cowboys will eventually be rostering a quarterback who is earning at least $40 million annually, the highest-paid defensive player in league history and a receiver whose deal could be in the range of $25 million to $30 million per year," Howe wrote.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.