NFL Exec: Cowboys' Dak Prescott 'a Good but Not Great Qb'; 'Not in the Top Echelon'

George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dak Prescott may have led the Dallas Cowboys back to the playoffs last season, but he's going to have to do more in January to get full buy-in around the NFL.

Prescott was ranked 10th among NFL quarterbacks by executives and coaches polled by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, with one pointing to his lack of postseason success as the reason he's still not an elite option.

"A good but not great QB; he has to play well in the playoffs," an NFC exec said. "Has to prove [he] can take them to the next level. He's not in the top echelon."

