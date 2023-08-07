X

    Best Reaction to England's Win vs. Nigeria in 2023 Women's World Cup

    Joe TanseyAugust 7, 2023

    BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 7: Chloe Kelly of England celebrates after scoring a penalty and winning Nigeria during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between England and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium on August 7, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by James Whitehead/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)
    James Whitehead/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

    England survived its first knockout-round match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with a 4-2 victory in a penalty shootout against Nigeria.

    The Lionesses were held scoreless over 120 minutes by the Super Falcons in Brisbane, but came up with a win in penalties. Chloe Kelly sealed the result in the fifth round of penalties.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    KELLY WINS IT FOR ENGLAND 💪<br><br>🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿: ❌✅✅✅✅<br>🇳🇬: ❌❌✅✅ <a href="https://t.co/5hJnXW7XX4">pic.twitter.com/5hJnXW7XX4</a>

    BBC Sport @BBCSport

    31 Jul 2022: Scores the winning goal in the Women's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Euro?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Euro</a>'s final ✅ <br><br>6 Apr 2023: Scores the winning penalty in the Finalissima ✅ <br><br>7 Aug 2023: Scores the winning penalty in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> last 16 ✅ <br><br>Chloe Kelly lives for the BIG moments! 🙌<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NGA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NGA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lionesses?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lionesses</a> <a href="https://t.co/D62tScPNxq">pic.twitter.com/D62tScPNxq</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    ▪️ Winner at the Euros<br>▪️ Winning penalty at Finalissima<br>▪️ Winning penalty to reach World Cup QFs<br><br>CHLOE KELLY LIVES FOR THESE MOMENTS 😤 <a href="https://t.co/S5nXl7U5z7">pic.twitter.com/S5nXl7U5z7</a>

    mia @miadlazaro

    chloe kelly with the winning penalty but then seconds after shes running back to comfort nigerian goalkeeper, chiamaka nnadozie. so selfless and proper sportsmanship ❤️ <a href="https://t.co/cRF7uDntq8">pic.twitter.com/cRF7uDntq8</a>

    Gary Al-Smith @garyalsmith

    England's Chloe Kelly deserves an honourable mention for her presence of mind, opting to console a weeping Nnadozie and asking the cameras to clear off from zooming into the GK's tears. Kelly could've spent that time celebrating her country's win.<br><br>Class. <a href="https://t.co/OS7sZXefRn">pic.twitter.com/OS7sZXefRn</a>

    Nigeria sent its first two penalties wide of the net. That was a cruel finish to what was an incredible performance over 120 minutes.

    Gavin Williams @GavWill13

    Gutted for Coach Waldrum and Nigeria. They played such an incredible match but PKs can be so fickle. They really put forth a pretty amazing showing in this World Cup though.

    haley🥭 @haleyspampsavre

    The fact that Nigeria just took England to PKs makes my best so happy because wow women's soccer has forever changed. This 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> is for the history books.

    England was down a player for all of extra time after Lauren James was sent off in the 87th minute.

    James, the breakout young star of the tournament, was handed a red card for stomping on Michelle Alozie.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Lauren James is sent off after stamping on Michelle Alozie 😬 <a href="https://t.co/GstZPvBKea">pic.twitter.com/GstZPvBKea</a>

    Jeff Kassouf @JeffKassouf

    Folks, that's a red card, clear as day. Force doesn't matter. Clear intent. Not sure what Lauren James was thinking. Huge opportunity for Nigeria.

    Squawka @Squawka

    The last four players to get sent off for England at a senior World Cup:<br><br>◎ David Beckham vs. Argentina (1998 R16)<br>◎ Wayne Rooney vs. Portugal (2006 QF)<br>◎ Millie Bright vs. USA (2019 SF)<br>◉ Lauren James vs. Nigeria (2023 R16)<br><br>All in the knockout stages. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/zI95ysPEk0">pic.twitter.com/zI95ysPEk0</a>

    Flo Lloyd-Hughes @FloydTweet

    Really silly stuff from Lauren James. We saw it from Beckham in 98, Rooney in 06. The most mercurial players, at their youngest and with the most pressure lost in the moment

    James entered the match tied for third in the Golden Boot race with three goals. England must find another outlet in attack for its quarterfinal match against either Colombia or Jamaica.

    The Lionesses will be favored against whomever they face and they need to play much better to avoid another trip to PKs in Sydney.

    Josh Bunting @Buntingfootball

    England into the Quarter-final of the World Cup. They will take on either Colombia or Jamaica on Saturday. Very fortunate for the Lionesses but they held their nerve when it came to the shootout and advance into the last 8. Rode their luck massively in the 120 minutes.

    Colin Damms @Colintheshots95

    Nigeria made that match hell for England, they just couldn't finish moves. Tactical masterclass defensively. <br><br>Lionesses have a lot to rework without James before Colombia or Jamaica.

    Cameron Cairns @CameronCairns87

    That was very poor. But ultimately a win and that's what matters. Credit to Nigeria, they were superb where England were very poor. But a win is a win. However, must do much better if they want to win the World Cup. Hope Wiegman makes that clear to them. Onto Jamaica or Colombia.