Best Reaction to England's Win vs. Nigeria in 2023 Women's World Cup

Best Reaction to England's Win vs. Nigeria in 2023 Women's World CupAugust 7, 2023
England survived its first knockout-round match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with a 4-2 victory in a penalty shootout against Nigeria.
The Lionesses were held scoreless over 120 minutes by the Super Falcons in Brisbane, but came up with a win in penalties. Chloe Kelly sealed the result in the fifth round of penalties.
BBC Sport @BBCSport
31 Jul 2022: Scores the winning goal in the Women's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Euro?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Euro</a>'s final ✅ <br><br>6 Apr 2023: Scores the winning penalty in the Finalissima ✅ <br><br>7 Aug 2023: Scores the winning penalty in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> last 16 ✅ <br><br>Chloe Kelly lives for the BIG moments! 🙌<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NGA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NGA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lionesses?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lionesses</a> <a href="https://t.co/D62tScPNxq">pic.twitter.com/D62tScPNxq</a>
Gary Al-Smith @garyalsmith
England's Chloe Kelly deserves an honourable mention for her presence of mind, opting to console a weeping Nnadozie and asking the cameras to clear off from zooming into the GK's tears. Kelly could've spent that time celebrating her country's win.<br><br>Class. <a href="https://t.co/OS7sZXefRn">pic.twitter.com/OS7sZXefRn</a>
Nigeria sent its first two penalties wide of the net. That was a cruel finish to what was an incredible performance over 120 minutes.
England was down a player for all of extra time after Lauren James was sent off in the 87th minute.
James, the breakout young star of the tournament, was handed a red card for stomping on Michelle Alozie.
Squawka @Squawka
The last four players to get sent off for England at a senior World Cup:<br><br>◎ David Beckham vs. Argentina (1998 R16)<br>◎ Wayne Rooney vs. Portugal (2006 QF)<br>◎ Millie Bright vs. USA (2019 SF)<br>◉ Lauren James vs. Nigeria (2023 R16)<br><br>All in the knockout stages. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/zI95ysPEk0">pic.twitter.com/zI95ysPEk0</a>
James entered the match tied for third in the Golden Boot race with three goals. England must find another outlet in attack for its quarterfinal match against either Colombia or Jamaica.
The Lionesses will be favored against whomever they face and they need to play much better to avoid another trip to PKs in Sydney.
Cameron Cairns @CameronCairns87
That was very poor. But ultimately a win and that's what matters. Credit to Nigeria, they were superb where England were very poor. But a win is a win. However, must do much better if they want to win the World Cup. Hope Wiegman makes that clear to them. Onto Jamaica or Colombia.