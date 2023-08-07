Best Reaction to England's Win vs. Nigeria in 2023 Women's World Cup

James Whitehead/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

England survived its first knockout-round match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with a 4-2 victory in a penalty shootout against Nigeria.

The Lionesses were held scoreless over 120 minutes by the Super Falcons in Brisbane, but came up with a win in penalties. Chloe Kelly sealed the result in the fifth round of penalties.

Nigeria sent its first two penalties wide of the net. That was a cruel finish to what was an incredible performance over 120 minutes.

England was down a player for all of extra time after Lauren James was sent off in the 87th minute.

James, the breakout young star of the tournament, was handed a red card for stomping on Michelle Alozie.

James entered the match tied for third in the Golden Boot race with three goals. England must find another outlet in attack for its quarterfinal match against either Colombia or Jamaica.

The Lionesses will be favored against whomever they face and they need to play much better to avoid another trip to PKs in Sydney.