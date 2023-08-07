Women's World Cup 2023: Top Storylines, Updated Bracket for Round of 16August 7, 2023
Women's World Cup 2023: Top Storylines, Updated Bracket for Round of 16
Captain Sam Kerr made her first appearance for Australia in this World Cup, returning to the pitch Monday in the host country's victory over Denmark.
The Matildas played defense, countering the attack of their opponents and shutting them out in what amounted to a statement win for a team that is growing and evolving with every match. They know how and are willing to adapt their style of play to counter that of their opponent and it has earned them a trip to the quarterfinals.
Australia's victory was one of two impressive showings Monday.
Find out the final scores of those matches and the predictions for Tuesday's final two Round of 16 games with this look at the top storylines to watch.
Latest Scores, Predictions for Remaining Round of 16 Matches
Scores for Monday, August 7
England def. Nigeria (0-0; 4-2 penalties)
Predictions for Tuesday, August 8
Colombia vs. Jamaica (4:00 a.m., prediction: Jamaica)
France vs. Morocco (7:00 a.m., prediction: France)
England Advances With Grueling Win
Like the United States, England's World Cup aspirations came down to penalty kicks.
The different between the Lionesses and the Stars and Stripes?
They put the ball in the net enough times to advance to the quarterfinals, out-shooting Nigeria 4-2.
More impressive was the fact that England even made it to the penalty kick phase after star Lauren James was dealt a red card for stepping on the back of Nigeria's Michelle Alozie.
This left the team with just 10 players through extra time, the hopes of a nation and its desire to win its first World Cup in 57 years on their outnumbered shoulders.
It was a gritty, grueling performance by a team with high expectations of themselves and a physical style of play. It was also proof that they can overcome adversity, something that is typically in ample supply in a tournament of this magnitude.
The team will play the winner of Colombia and Jamaica this Saturday, with a date to the semifinals at stake.
Morocco's Makes World Cup History
Morocco enters Tuesday's match with France already having accomplished a feat no one expected them to: advancing to the knockout stage of the World Cup in their first appearance.
They were also the first Arab or North African team to even qualify for the World Cup, let alone advance to the round of 16.
Their improbably run is an inspirational one and something young women in Morocco and its surrounding countries will use to fuel their futures in the sport, an accomplishment in and of itself that is as meaningful as actually winning the World Cup.
The team will struggle mightily to make it to the quarterfinals, though, as France is a top-five team and one that has put up eight goals in three matches and looked every bit their world ranking thus far.
That does not mean the superior team, at least on paper, is taking its opponent lightly.
"We are favorites and we won't hide from it, we came here with a lot of ambition, and that won't change because we play Morocco. We approach every game the same way, we want to win. We have more experience than Morocco in this kind of tournament, it is their first World Cup, their first round of 16. So it is up to us to bring the best from ourselves to win this match," France's leading scorer Eugenie Le Sommer said of Tuesday's match.
The ambition could be the difference in the match, but not in a positive way.
Les Bleus know there are lofty expectations for them in this tournament and will play with that in mind. The Atlas Lions have played looser, freer, knowing that there were zero expectations of them outside of their locker room.
They do not know pressure. They do not feed off the idea of presupposition. They just play the game and have been able to turn that into one of the great underdog stories of this World Cup.
That has been an attribute to the team to this point.
Whether it remains that way, or even matters against a team as purely talented as France, remains to be seen.