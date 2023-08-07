Early Match Card Predictions for WWE Payback 2023 After SummerSlam Results

Early Match Card Predictions for WWE Payback 2023 After SummerSlam ResultsAugust 7, 2023
Following a blockbuster SummerSlam premium live event, WWE turns its attention to Payback on September 2, live from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
The event, the first of its title in three years, will likely feature matches that play on the results of the summertime spectacular, with a main event that serves as the followup to the mostly polarizing conclusion of that show's main event.
What can matches might fans expect from Payback and what are the two most likely headlining bouts?
Find out with these early match card predictions.
Predicted Match Card
- Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
- World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Damian Priest
- WWE Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky (c)
- Women's World Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Rhea Ripley (c)
- Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor
- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c) vs. American Alpha
- Intercontinental Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Gunther (c)
Seth Rollins Continues His Battle With The Judgment Day
The rivalry between World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins and The Judgment Day has raged on for months now but the finale of his title defense against Finn Balor at SummerSlam gave some insight into what fans can expect next out of The Visionary.
After defeating Balor via stomp on to the Money in the Bank briefcase, Rollins stared a hole through Damian Priest, as if to acknowledge there was unsettled business between them.
Priest does, after all, possess said briefcase with a guaranteed title opportunity at his disposal whenever and wherever he sees fit to use it.
There are two ways to get there: a traditional set up in which Priest challenges Rollins for the title and a scenario where Priest cashes in, wins the title and battles Rollins in The Visionary's contractual rematch.
In either case, it is the next logical development in the rivalry and an opportunity for WWE to make a star out of The Archer of Infamy, who has done the best work of his career here in 2023.
For Rollins, it presents a genuine threat to his title reign, something he could use as the doldrums of the Fall months arrive.
A Sibling Rivalry Realized
The shocking conclusion of SummerSlam saw Jimmy Uso betray his brother, Jey, costing him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the role of Tribal Chief. Roman Reigns retained his title and status, but fans were left with one important question: why?
The explanation will be of the utmost importance, especially given the social media backlash that ensued. Based on the fact that it was Jimmy who necessitated Jey's split from The Bloodline, there is reason for criticism, at least until we know what the reasoning will be behind the betrayal.
Regardless, it appears as though we are en route to the first great, sibling rivalry on WWE television since Bret and Owen Hart did battle in their epic 1994 program.
With a show titled Payback, it makes sense to headline with Jey vs. Jimmy, a grudge match that takes on greater meaning given the long bond between brothers and their Hall of Fame credentials as a team.
As we have seen in the past, not every brother is capable of the five-star classic that Bret and Owen had at WrestleMania X and SummerSlam of that same year. The Hardy Boyz infamously had such little chemistry as opponents that their feuds were ultimately short-lived. Edge and Christian may not have been blood brothers but their feud failed to produce such a bout, too.
It remains to be seen whether Jimmy vs.Jey will be more Bret vs. Owen or Matt vs. Jeff, but the heat surrounding the program makes it the prime candidate to star atop the Payback card.