Early Match Card Predictions for WWE Payback 2023 After SummerSlam Results

The rivalry between World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins and The Judgment Day has raged on for months now but the finale of his title defense against Finn Balor at SummerSlam gave some insight into what fans can expect next out of The Visionary.



After defeating Balor via stomp on to the Money in the Bank briefcase, Rollins stared a hole through Damian Priest, as if to acknowledge there was unsettled business between them.



Priest does, after all, possess said briefcase with a guaranteed title opportunity at his disposal whenever and wherever he sees fit to use it.



There are two ways to get there: a traditional set up in which Priest challenges Rollins for the title and a scenario where Priest cashes in, wins the title and battles Rollins in The Visionary's contractual rematch.



In either case, it is the next logical development in the rivalry and an opportunity for WWE to make a star out of The Archer of Infamy, who has done the best work of his career here in 2023.



For Rollins, it presents a genuine threat to his title reign, something he could use as the doldrums of the Fall months arrive.

