Matt Riddle and 6 WWE, AEW Stars Trending in the Wrong Direction

Credit: WWE.com

For as many stars thriving right now in WWE and All Elite Wrestling, there are a number of others who are struggling to find that same success, largely through no fault of their own.

The Triple H era of WWE Creative has seen several Superstars involved in more important matches and angles than they were previously. The product remains far from perfect, but it's apparent that more opportunities are being offered.

Despite that, an unfortunate few aren't being focused on quite as strongly as they once were and are worse off than they were at the onset of 2023.

It's a similar story for some members of the AEW roster as well. Whether it's a lack of direction, less-than-stellar storylines or just bad booking, the company hasn't been immune to certain wrestlers falling out of favor with management, either.

These six stars have been noticeably less over with the audience in recent months and must avoid continuing to trend in the wrong direction.