Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Declined Offer to Be in Season 2 of Netflix's Quarterback

A behind-the-scenes look into the life of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is not in the cards for the 2023 season.

The 2021 No. 1 overall pick confirmed that he was approached about being featured on season two of the Netflix series "Quarterback" but decided to turn it down for the 2023 season.

"I was approached," Lawrence said, per Michael David Smith of ProFootballTalk. "I decided to not do it this year. I feel like it's just not the right time for me. Maybe in the future. I watched the show, though. I thought it was great. I think they did a great job,"

Season one of the show featured Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota. It offered a look at the daily lives of the signal-callers during the 2022 season/

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen also showed hesitancy about being featured on the show, so Lawrence's concern is not something necessarily unique to him. The storyline would be very entertaining though, given Lawrence's background.

He was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2022 and helped lead the Jaguars to the playoffs and won his first career playoff game in the process. He threw for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns in his sophomore campaign, and the sky is the limit for the quarterback going forward.

While the spectacle of seeing his routine would be engaging to viewers, it is understandable that he would not want the spotlight on him and the Jaguars just yet. The team found stability in 2022 after Urban Meyer's disastrous tenure as the head coach in 2021, and bringing in extra attention may not be the best thing for success. Lawrence did not close the door on a future appearance, so maybe the closer look at his life is coming very soon.