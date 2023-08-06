Josh Allen Undecided on 'Quarterback' Season 2: 'Don't Want Any Outside Distractions'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is unsure about featuring on season two of the Netflix Series "Quarterback".

Season one of the show featured Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota and it followed their lives throughout the 2022 season.

When asked about potentially starring in the next season of the show following training camp on Thursday, Allen admitted that documenting potential success next season could be intriguing but possible distractions could outweigh the positives.

"I don't want any outside distractions," Allen told reporters. "I don't want any unnecessary distractions for myself or this team. I'm not saying that it would be. I'm a little undecided on whether I would want to do it or not. I go back and forth sometimes in my mind, but as of right now I'm just trying to be the best quarterback for this team,"

The two-time Pro Bowler has helped turn the Bills into a perennial threat in the AFC. He has led the team to the playoffs four times, including the Conference Championship in 2020. He has amassed 18,397 passing yards and 138 touchdowns in his career and has been a top-three finisher for the MVP award twice.

In addition to his success on the field, the prospect of seeing additional content on the Bills would be a huge selling point. The team's rise to relevancy following a 17-year playoff drought at the start of the millennium has been entertaining to watch and the team's quest for their first Lombardi Trophy continues with the talent Allen has around him.

Still, Allen's hesitancy is understandable considering how in-depth season one of the show was and unless he has a change of heart, it appears he is not a likely particip