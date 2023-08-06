Alex Morgan 'Not Planning' on Retiring from USWNT 'Anytime Soon' After 2023 WWC Loss

Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

United States star Alex Morgan isn't looking toward retirement following Sunday's exit from the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The veteran forward told ESPN after a penalty shootout loss to Sweden she's "not planning to hang up my boots anytime soon."

Once any World Cup cycle concludes, the most capped members within a squad often decide to walk away or recognize their uncertain long-term future.

Megan Rapinoe announced the 2023 World Cup will be her last as she intends to walk away from the sport once the NWSL's current campaign concludes. Julie Ertz told ESPN's Alexis Nunes (via ESPN's Jeff Carlisle) Sunday that it was her "last time in this crest."

Plenty of fans will argue the time is right for Morgan to follow Rapinoe and potentially Ertz out the door.

Suffering the USWNT's earliest ever exit in the Women's World Cup would be a tough way for the 35-year-old, but it wouldn't overshadow what she achieved with the U.S. She's a two-time World Cup champion and an Olympic gold medalist who has helped to lead the attacking line for more than a decade.

From a pragmatic point of view, the United States might be better off by pivoting to the next generation as well.

The USWNT had three forwards made their World Cup debuts this summer, and none of Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman or Alyssa Thompson is older than 22. They represent the future of the United States' attack.

Mallory Swanson will re-enter the fold once she's fully recovered from the knee injury that kept her out this summer.

"The talent level is just unmatched," Morgan herself told The Ringer's Mirin Fader in reference to the younger players who have risen through the national team ranks. "I don't think I've ever experienced with my time on the team so many players in their teens and young 20s that have just been so dominant on the world stage."

The 2024 Summer Olympics will be here before you know it. Because the event is only a year out, you can envision Morgan remaining on the roster for the time being. Even if she's utilized in a reserve role, her experience could be invaluable in Paris.

Beyond that, whoever is coaching the USWNT might prefer laying the groundwork for the 2027 Women's World Cup and phasing out the old guard.