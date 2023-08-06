NFL Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott Pursued by Jets, Cowboys; Patriots 'Highly Interested'

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have not closed the door on an Ezekiel Elliott return just yet.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported the Cowboys, New England Patriots and New York Jets are among the teams interested in signing the three-time Pro Bowler, who has been a free agent since being released by Dallas in March.

The Jets' interest is likely contingent on their pursuit of Dalvin Cook, who visited their training camp late last month. Cook did not reach a contract with the Jets after the visit, but New York appears to be the leader in the clubhouse.

Elliott visited Patriots camp last weekend but likewise left without a contract. New England is the first team to host Elliott since his release.

