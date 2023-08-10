7 Bold Predictions for Premier League Clubs in the 2023-24 Season

1 of 7

AP Photo/Rui Vieira

There is no need to focus on Liverpool's shortcomings last campaign. After, arguably, the most disappointing season of the Jurgen Klopp era, things have changed dramatically at Anfield.

Gone are former club captain Jordan Henderson and fellow midfielders James Milner and Fabinho (along with Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain). Also gone is Klopp stalwart Roberto Firmino.

Virgil van Dijk now wears the captain's armband. The Trent Alexander-Arnold hybrid positional experiment sparked some new ideas. Incoming midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have been added to aid an attack that, when healthy, could be as fearsome as we've seen in some time.

And healthy they are. Diogo Jota and Luis Díaz are fit after injury-plagued turns a season ago. Darwin Núñez and Cody Gakpo are fully engrained in the system now. And whichever rotation Liverpool opts to feature, Mohamed Salah is the constant.

It may seem outlandish that the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner can wrestle things back from Erling Haaland as the league's top scorer, but with the supporting cast around the Egypt international, there is potential for another 30-plus goal return like the 2017-2018 performance.

The Reds sported a plus-46 goal differential that season, with both Firmino and Sadio Mané hitting double digits in the league as well. The vast amount of talent surrounding Salah can still have success with him going above and beyond in the goal-scoring department.

With the UEFA Europa League simply not being the Champions League, the Reds are in a unique position to truly focus their efforts on ending Manchester City's three-year run atop English football.

This may not be the most complete squad Klopp has sent out in his time on Merseyside, but this could be a group that puts a lot of balls in the back of the net.

Taking care of business in the games they should win, and rising to the occasion against top competition, Liverpool's sole positive of missing out on the Champions League could become the catalyst for their run at a second Premier League title in the last five years.

And, yes, Salah can steal that Golden Boot in the process.

—Wes O'Donnell