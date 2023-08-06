Heat's Bam Adebayo on Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: 'Both Sides Want It to Make Sense'

Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo would relish the chance to team up with Damian Lillard but didn't use the bully pulpit to apply any pressure on the Portland Trail Blazers to trade away their best player.

Adebayo told reporters he views the ongoing trade saga as a part of regular NBA business and that "both sides want it to make sense." The two-time All-Star added he and Lillard "continue to be close friends."

In July, Blazers general manager Joe Cronin told reporters he wasn't going to rush into an agreement for the sake of completing a trade and granting Lillard's wish of a move to Miami.

"I think the teams that have ended up in the most positive situations post-trade have been the ones that have been really diligent in taking their time and not been impulsive, or the teams that really kept their urgency under control," he said.

"So I think that's how my approach has been with this and will be with this. We're going to be patient; we're going to do what's best for our team. We're going to see how this lands. And if it takes months, it takes months."

Based on how little the matter has evolved since then, Cronin wasn't simply posturing. The Blazers appear willing to wait as long as it takes in order to collect what they believe to be a worthwhile package in return for Lillard.

The trouble is, nobody else is stepping up to the plate to improve on Miami's offer or even force the Heat's hand.

The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson reported on July 31 the Blazers remain "disinclined to engage Heat in serious trade discussions on Lillard" and are "acting disinterested about dealing him here."

Miami, meanwhile, "is not gonna bid against itself," according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Aug. 1 the Heat "have been working on a trade package of expiring deals, three to four first-round picks and one of the team's younger players, with Tyler Herro going to a third team."

One can understand Portland's hesitation.

Herro has limited utility for a franchise that already has Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson before even factoring in Herro's four-year, $120 million contract. In addition, draft picks from the Heat may not help further the Blazers' rebuild that much, either, considering how tank-averse Miami has been with Pat Riley at the helm.

But that might be the best Cronin can hope to get given Lillard's lukewarm market.