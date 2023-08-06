Best and Worst Booking Decisions of 2023 WWE SummerSlam Results

1 of 4

Moments after Cody Rhodes pinned Brock Lesnar to win the third and deciding match in their rivalry, The Beast Incarnate removed his gloves, approached the victor and embraced him.

Then he offered up his hand to a surprised Rhodes and proceeded to walk him around the ring, raising his arm and acknowledging Cody as the guy.

It was an unexpected moment, sure, but it was also something we rarely see out of Lesnar. After a defeat, he showed Rhodes respect and his actions announced to the world that the second-generation star is every bit the top-tier competitor that he has been made out to be since returning to the company.

Perhaps crediting Lesnar's actions to a booking decision is premature because The Beast has a tendency to do things on the fly and there was a moment when the look on Rhodes' face suggested that may be the case.

Still, even if it was the case, the commentary and productions teams did a great job of selling the enormity of the moment while the crowd's reaction reflected as much.

Rhodes remains as hot as he has ever been and now, with the sign of approval from a massive star who fans trust and invest in, there is little doubt that he is one of the two or three biggest stars in WWE.