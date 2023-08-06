What's Next for Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar After WWE SummerSlam 2023?

0 of 3

WWE SummerSlam 2023 is officially in the books and this year's show definitely delivered some memorable moments.

The only title to change hands was the WWE Women's Championship. After Bianca Belair defeated Asuka and Charlotte to win the belt, Iyo Sky cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to win it from her.

We also saw a fantastic showing from Logan Paul and Ricochet, some hard-hitting action from Gunther and Drew McIntyre, and LA Knight scored a much-deserved win in the Battle Royal.

However, the two arguably biggest bouts on the card were Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso.

With one match offering a definitive ending to a feud and the other opening up a new avenue to explore in an ongoing storyline, there is a lot to discuss. Let's look at what might be next for these competitors.