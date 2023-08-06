Gunther's Dominance and Biggest Takeaways From WWE SummerSlam 2023 Results

1 of 5

There was a moment not all that long ago when it appeared WWE would resist the growing popularity of LA Knight, refusing to elevate his stature on the show or do anything of real substance with him.

Then the ovations grew louder, and it became more difficult to deny the runaway train that was his connection with the audience.

Saturday night's win in the Slim Jim SummerSlam Battle Royal was an acknowledgment by WWE officials that they hear the crowd and are prepared to move on a Knight push. The self-proclaimed Megastar is ready for one, too.

An over catchphrase, a naturally charismatic star and a fanbase ready to erupt every time his theme music plays make up a recipe for success that WWE will not pass up.

On the heels of the signature victory he has sought for months now, Knight is ready to blast off into the atmosphere as the next breakout star in wrestling's top promotion.

That WWE is sending him to New York to be the host for the Mets' home game on August 8 is further evidence of its commitment to getting him in premier spots in the hopes that all fans will know exactly who he is when he is pushed.

Not bad for a guy who worked as a manager for a couple of models upon his main roster call-up a year ago.