August 5, 2023
USWNT vs. Sweden: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023
The United States women's national team takes on a familiar foe in Sweden in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup round of 16 on Sunday (5 a.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports app and FoxSports.com).
Sunday's meeting in Melbourne will mark the seventh time the USWNT and Sweden play at the World Cup. All of the previous six meetings took place in the group stage.
The USWNT is listed as the betting favorite to reach the quarterfinal, but Sweden comes into the match in far better form.
Sweden cruised through Group G with three victories, nine goals scored and a single concession.
The USWNT needed some luck in a scoreless draw with Portugal just to get out of Group E in second place.
The round-of-16 clash is the start of a difficult road to the final for either side. Japan awaits in the quarterfinals and Spain or the Netherlands will likely reach the semifinals to face Japan, Sweden or the USWNT.
Match Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Money Line
United States (+125; bet $100 to win $125)
Sweden (+240)
Draw After 90 Minutes (+200)
To Advance to Next Round
United States (-150; bet $150 to win $100)
Sweden (+120)
Over/Under
Over 2.5 Goals (+150)
Under 2.5 Goals (-190)
USWNT Needs Significant Improvement to Advance
The USWNT did not play up to any expectations set for it in the group stage.
The Americans beat Vietnam, like they were expected to, but even that result came with some concerns because they only scored three times on the World Cup debutant.
Draws with the Netherlands and Portugal raised even more concerns about Vlatko Andonovski's side being able to defend its World Cup crown.
The good news, if you are a USWNT fan, is that it did not suffer a stunning group-stage elimination, like Brazil, Canada or Germany, but the sluggish performances set up a clash with Sweden instead of with Group G runner-up South Africa.
An all-around better performance is needed for the USWNT to set up a quarterfinal clash with Japan. The Americans will have to earn the result without Rose Lavelle, who is suspended due to yellow-card accumulation.
Andonovski could go back to Savannah DeMelo in midfield, or he could shift Julie Ertz forward from center back. Ertz may be one of the most vital players for the USWNT on Sunday, regardless of where she starts, because of her experience dealing with Sweden's top players.
Alex Morgan could use a massive showing up top as well. She was held scoreless in the group stage, and her experience in elimination games will be needed against one of the toughest sides left in the competition.
Sweden Looking to Keep Consistency from Group Stage
Sweden should not be the underdog in the matchup with the USWNT based on group-stage performance.
The Swedes commanded their last two contests against Italy and Argentina, and battled back from a deficit in a tough opener against South Africa.
The European side had five different players score in Group G, including stars Fridolina Rolfo and Stina Blackstenius, and it conceded just once in its opening contest.
Sweden carries a 222-minute shutout streak into Melbourne, so it will be difficult for Morgan, Sophia Smith and Co. to create chances in the final third.
Sweden picked up a draw and a victory in two of its last three World Cup meetings with the USWNT, and it is aiming to reach the semifinals for the third time in the last four World Cups.
The Group G winner is the absolute last team the USWNT wanted to see in the round of 16 because of its previous history with the Americans and its own World Cup pedigree.
Many will expect the two-time reigning champion USWNT to earn a quarterfinal berth, but Sweden is more than capable of sending the Americans home earlier than expected.
