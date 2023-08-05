USWNT vs. Sweden: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

0 of 3

The United States women's national team takes on a familiar foe in Sweden in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup round of 16 on Sunday (5 a.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports app and FoxSports.com).

Sunday's meeting in Melbourne will mark the seventh time the USWNT and Sweden play at the World Cup. All of the previous six meetings took place in the group stage.

The USWNT is listed as the betting favorite to reach the quarterfinal, but Sweden comes into the match in far better form.

Sweden cruised through Group G with three victories, nine goals scored and a single concession.

The USWNT needed some luck in a scoreless draw with Portugal just to get out of Group E in second place.

The round-of-16 clash is the start of a difficult road to the final for either side. Japan awaits in the quarterfinals and Spain or the Netherlands will likely reach the semifinals to face Japan, Sweden or the USWNT.