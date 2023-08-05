WWE SummerSlam 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights

0 of 0

WWE

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of WWE SummerSlam 2023 from Ford Field in Detroit.

Here is a look at the full lineup for the pay-per-view:

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Undisputed Universal Championship)

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor (World Heavyweight Championship)

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair (WWE Women's Championship)

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre (Intercontinental Championship)

Ricochet vs. Logan Paul

Shayna Baszler vs. Ronda Rousey (MMA Rules)

SummerSlam Battle Royal

Let's take a look at everything that happened at this year's SummerSlam.

Updates will be posted throughout the show after each match.