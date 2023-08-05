WWE SummerSlam 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, HighlightsAugust 5, 2023
WWE SummerSlam 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights
- Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Undisputed Universal Championship)
- Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor (World Heavyweight Championship)
- Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair (WWE Women's Championship)
- Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar
- Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre (Intercontinental Championship)
- Ricochet vs. Logan Paul
- Shayna Baszler vs. Ronda Rousey (MMA Rules)
- SummerSlam Battle Royal
Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of WWE SummerSlam 2023 from Ford Field in Detroit.
Here is a look at the full lineup for the pay-per-view:
Let's take a look at everything that happened at this year's SummerSlam.
Updates will be posted throughout the show after each match.
