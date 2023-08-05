    WWE SummerSlam 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights

    Doc-Chris Mueller@@BR_DoctorFeatured Columnist IVAugust 5, 2023

      Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.
      Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of WWE SummerSlam 2023 from Ford Field in Detroit.

      Here is a look at the full lineup for the pay-per-view:

      • Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Undisputed Universal Championship)
      • Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor (World Heavyweight Championship)
      • Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair (WWE Women's Championship)
      • Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar
      • Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre (Intercontinental Championship)
      • Ricochet vs. Logan Paul
      • Shayna Baszler vs. Ronda Rousey (MMA Rules)
      • SummerSlam Battle Royal 

      Let's take a look at everything that happened at this year's SummerSlam.

      Updates will be posted throughout the show after each match.

