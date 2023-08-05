Warriors Rumors: Harry Giles III to Work out for GSW amid Nets, Knicks Interest

Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

Could Harry Giles be suiting up for the Golden State Warriors in 2023-24?

Ian Begley of SNY reported that the 2017 first-round pick is set to work out for the Warriors next week.

This news comes after he had worked out with the Orlando Magic, and he is set to work out for the New York Knicks before his session with Golden State. New York saw Giles earlier in the season when he worked out for several teams during the Las Vegas Summer League.

Giles was a highly-touted prospect in high school, earning a five-star rating and being named the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2016. He committed to Duke and played one season for the Blue Devils, averaging 3.9 points and 3.9 rebounds in 26 games.

Despite this lackluster production, he entered the 2017 NBA Draft and was taken with the 20th overall selection by the Portland Trail Blazers but his rights were traded on draft night to the Sacremento Kings. He then played two seasons with the Kings, followed by an additional one with the Trail Blazers, and has not played in the NBA since the 2020-21 season.

He has career averages of 5.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in the NBA. He last played professionally in the G-League for the Agua Caliente Clippers, suffering a season-ending injury in January of that season.

Giles issues are very tied to injuries, as he had dealt with numerous knee injuries that date back to his high school career. If healthy, Giles could be a solid depth option for a Warriors team that has significant money tied up in top players.