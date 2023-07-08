Warriors Projected to Become NBA's 1st Team with $400M Payroll After 2023 Free Agency

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The Golden State Warriors are set to become the first team in NBA history to have a payroll of $400 million or more, according to projects from ESPN's Bobby Marks.

According to Spotrac, the Warriors are on the hook for $207,244,576 in payroll to be exact, but that doesn't include luxury tax penalties and two-way contract slots that will eventually be filled.

Five players are set to make $22 million or more in 2023-24: Stephen Curry ($51.9 million), Klay Thompson ($43.2 million), the newly-arrived Chris Paul ($30.8 million), Andrew Wiggins ($24.3 million) and the newly re-signed Draymond Green ($22.3 million).

Golden State is coming off a 44-38 season that saw the team finish sixth in the Western Conference standings. The Warriors reached the second round of the postseason, where they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 2021-22 champions have geared up for another championship run by notably re-signing Green, adding Paul and selecting the promising Brandin Podziemski No. 19 overall in the draft.