Knicks Rumors: Harry Giles Workout Watched by NY; Cavaliers, Bucks, More Also Linked

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

A second chance in the NBA for Harry Giles could be on the horizon in 2023-24.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the 2017 first-round pick worked out for several teams in Las Vegas during the NBA Summer League. The New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves all attended the workout, per Scotto.

Giles last played in the NBA in 2020-21, appearing in 38 games for the Portland Trail Blazers. He last played professionally in the G-League in 2021-22 for the Agua Caliente Clippers, suffering season-ending injury in January of that season.

During his NBA career, Giles averaged 5.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in 142 games and spent time as a power forward and a center. He began his career with the Sacramento Kings.

Giles was a five-star recruit and was rated as the top prospect in the high school Class of 2016 by ESPN. He played one season at Duke, and declared for the draft after one season despite averaging just 3.9 points and 3.9 rebounds in 26 games.

Knee injuries have been a constant presence in his career, as he tore both of his knees in high school and this trend continued into his professional career. Still, the prospect of bringing in a once-heralded player that is just 25-years-old and possesses a 6'11", 240-lb frame into the fold on a cheap contract is something that many teams could value.