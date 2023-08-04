Patriots Rumors: Matthew Judon Agrees to Restructured Contract to Increase Guarantees

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

New England Patriots pass-rusher Matthew Judon was granted his wish Friday as the organization adjusted his current contract to increase the guaranteed money he'll receive over the course of the deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Judon got a pretty big bump for the 2023 season as the adjustment raises his guarantees from $2 million to $14 million and will allow the four-time Pro Bowler to make up to $18 million this year.

No years were added to Judon's contract, so he still has two seasons remaining on his current deal and will hit free agency after 2024.

It was reported late last month that Judon was unhappy with his contract situation and that he wanted it adjusted ahead of the season. The star pass rusher has been present at training camp but he hadn't done much past normal conditioning work in the first couple weeks, per NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry.

The two sides reportedly maintained an amicable relationship throughout the negotiation process and it looks like Judon will be ready to join his teammates for full practice sessions moving forward.

In the past he's spoken about how much he loves playing in New England and his commitment to staying with the organization as long as he can.

"I don't ever want to leave," Judon said, per MassLive's Karen Guregian. "I'm finding stuff like this and just making it home and trying to be more a part of the community, so I honestly never want to leave. That's not my intent. Forever. I want to retire here. I'm very comfortable. I love it."

Since joining the Patriots in 2021 from the Baltimore Ravens, Judon has solidified his status as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL and is coming off another sensational campaign in which he racked up a career-high 15.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.