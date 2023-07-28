Patriots Rumors: Matthew Judon Seeking 'Adjusted' Contract, Limited in Training Camp

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Matthew Judon is one of the most important members of the New England Patriots defense, but it appears he may be unhappy with his current contract.

Judon, who "hasn't participated much in practice beyond conditioning work" to open training camp, would "like his contract adjusted," according to Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. He added that the veteran edge-rusher and the Patriots "maintain an amicable relationship."

Judon has two years remaining on the four-year, $56 million deal he signed with New England in 2021. With an average annual value of $13.6 million, he's earning well below the NFL's highest-paid edge rushers.

Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt is the highest-paid edge rusher in the league on a contract worth $28 million annually. While Judon likely wouldn't land a deal that lucrative, he could receive a considerable pay bump given his performance over the first two seasons of his Patriots contract.

During the 2021 season, Judon posted 12.5 sacks, one pass breakup, one fumble recovery, 60 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 25 quarterback hits in 17 games en route to earning a Pro Bowl selection.

The 30-year-old enters 2023 coming off a career year. He finished the 2022 campaign with 15.5 sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 60 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 28 quarterback hits in 17 games.

Judon went on to earn his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl selection and he also finished ninth in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Judon's game has reached new heights in New England, and he was vocal about wanting to retire a Patriot while speaking with WBZ-TV's Dan Roche during a recent trip to a glass-blowing studio in Providence, Rhode Island.

"I don't ever want to leave," Judon said, per MassLive's Karen Guregian. "I'm finding stuff like this and just making it home and trying to be more a part of the community, so I honestly never want to leave. That's not my intent. Forever. I want to retire here. I'm very comfortable. I love it."

Even if no adjustment is made to Judon's current contract, he's well on his way to earning a significant pay raise on his next deal, whether that come with the Patriots or elsewhere.