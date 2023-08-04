Where Anthony Davis' Record Lakers Contract Ranks Among Damian Lillard, Top AAVs

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

While it hasn't reached MLB-level money, the NBA is slowly making its way there with the deals handed out this offseason.

And following his record-breaking contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis is the new highest-paid athlete in the U.S. based on average annual value. The superstar forward signed a three-year, $186 million extension Friday, taking his average earnings up to $62 million, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal takes his total contract value over $270 million. It is the biggest annual extension in the history of the league:

Here's how Davis' annual earnings compare to some of the other top athletes in the country across various sports.

Highest Annual Earners in U.S. Sports

1. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers (NBA) $62 million (extension starts in 2025-26)

2. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers (NBA): $60.9 million (2025-26 start)

3.. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics (NBA): $60.7 million (2024-25 start)

T4. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves (NBA): $58.6 million (2024-25 start)

T4. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns (NBA): $58.6 million (2024-25 start)

6. Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets (NBA): $55.2 million

7. Lionel Messi, Inter Miami (MLS): $55 million

8. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors (NBA): $53.8 million

9. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (NBA): $53.3 million

10. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (NFL): $52 million

*Lionel Messi's contract will reportedly pay him between $50 million and $60 million over two-and-a-half seasons

Davis' time at the top likely won't last long, just as Jaylen Brown's lucrative $304 million extension last month won't stand as the NBA's largest active deal. Other superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum, among others, are waiting in the wings.

Not to mention somebody like Shohei Ohtani in MLB who may be gearing up for a $600 million deal this winter as he's set to enter free agency.

It just depends on whose turn it is to get paid. And luckily for Davis, Friday was his.

Now, the Lakers will be hoping that the eight-time All-Star manages to stay healthy and live up to his new, monstrous deal. And that'll begin next season as he and LeBron James will look to lead a revamped roster to another NBA title.