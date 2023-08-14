The 10 No-Doubt Future Hockey Hall of Famers Currently Active in the NHL

0 of 11

Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Not everything has to be difficult.

While the B/R hockey team is always ready, willing and able to wade in and dissect the NHL's complex issues, an occasional grab at low-hanging fruit isn't so bad either.

And when it comes to forecasting a crop of future Hall of Famers from the league's current group of active players, there are plenty of candidates from which to choose.

So the puck-happy writer types scanned the stat sheets, perused the awards rosters and came up with a list of 10 no-doubters—along with five honorable mentions—for enshrinement on Yonge Street in Toronto three years after they've hung up their skates.

Take a look at what we've come up with and drop a thought of your own in the comments.