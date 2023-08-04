Tom Wilson, Capitals Agree to 7-Year, $45.5M Contract Extension

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Veteran forward Tom Wilson and the Washington Capitals have agreed to terms on a seven-year, $45.5 million contract extension, the franchise announced Friday. The deal will keep him in Washington through the 2030-31 season.

Capitals senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan said in a statement:

"Tom possesses all the intangibles needed to win in this League and we are extremely pleased to sign him to a long-term contract, giving him the opportunity to finish his career in a Capitals' uniform. Throughout his career, Tom has improved every facet of his game through his drive and competitiveness. We feel his work ethic and leadership qualities will be a tremendous asset to our organization for years to come."

Extending Wilson, who was set to enter the final year of his current contract, was a priority for the Capitals this summer. MacLellan said during an end-of-season press conference in April that he wanted the forward "to finish up in Washington."

Wilson also made it known that he had a strong desire to remain with the Capitals while speaking with reporters during his end-of-season press conference in April:

"I'm not a guy that's going to play hardball or say that I don't want to be here. Everyone knows I love it here and I want to be here. No matter what happens, I want to help this city win games and I think if…I do my job and we start winning games and the team's playing well, there's not going to be a lot of question marks. You're in the playoffs, playing well, things take care of themselves."

The Capitals selected Wilson in the first round of the 2012 draft and he has been a staple in the team's lineup since making his debut during the 2013-14 campaign.

While Wilson has evolved into a solid offensive contributor over his 10-year career, he has also developed a reputation as one of the toughest players in the NHL as he redefines what it means to play physical.

The 29-year-old had a disappointing 2022-23 season as he missed half of the year while recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. In 33 games, he notched 13 goals and nine assists for 22 points and also racked up 78 penalty minutes.

In 680 games across his 10-year career, Wilson has tallied 128 goals and 167 assists for 295 points and a whopping 1,299 penalty minutes.

After missing the playoffs during the 2022-23 season, Wilson and the Capitals are looking to find more success in 2023-24.