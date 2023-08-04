Switzerland vs. Spain: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

0 of 3

MARTY MELVILLE/AFP via Getty Images

Switzerland and Spain kick off the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup knockout round on Saturday (1 a.m. ET, FS1, FoxSports.com, Fox Sports app) with the only round-of-16 clash between two European sides.

Switzerland won Group A with its defense, as it produced three clean sheets. Scoring could be an issue for the Swiss since they only netted two goals against the Philippines in their opening game.

Spain took second in Group C after it lost by four goals to Japan. La Roja controlled the possession in that contest, but Japan was brilliant on the counter.

Alexia Putellas and Co. need to produce a strong response to that defeat to avoid facing a similar fate as their Group C finale.

Spain will likely dictate the match flow, but that is not exactly a bad thing for a Swiss side confident in its defending.