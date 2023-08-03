Kyrie Irving: Let's Not Pretend Russell Westbrook Didn't 'Revolutionize' the Game

AP Photo/Matt York

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving gave respect to Los Angeles Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook on Thursday, notably saying he revolutionized the game and inspired others to do things in their own unique ways.

Irving's comments were in response to a Stoner Sports Network Instagram post that included a Westbrook highlight reel and the following caption: "Russell Westbrook Is One Of The Most Exciting Point Guards Of All Time!! Is He Top 10 All Time?!??"

It's not often we see point guards attack as fearlessly as Westbrook has over his career, nor is it commonplace to see them compile triple-doubles on a regular basis a la Oscar Robertson. As Irving noted, Westbrook has done things his own way over the years, and that has led to plenty of individual success.

His resume includes nine All-Star appearances, nine All-NBA nods, two scoring titles, the 2016-17 NBA MVP award and a spot on the league's 75th Anniversary Team. He's also averaged a triple-double over the course of four different NBA seasons.

Westbrook's teams have also by and large fared well, with him appearing in the playoffs on a nearly annual basis. He's only made it to the NBA Finals once, but he's still dominated the league for the better part of his 15-year career.

Now Westbrook looks ahead to his 16th NBA season, which will come with the Clippers after they re-signed him to a two-year deal this summer.