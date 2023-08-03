Eagles' Jalen Hurts' Mentality Is 'Like a Coach on the Field', HC Nick Sirianni Says

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are betting on quarterback Jalen Hurts' ability to replicate his breakout 2022 campaign this fall.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni thinks Hurts' understanding of the game will help with that mission, per NBC Sports' Michael David Smith.

"I think he's operating at a very high level within the offense, understanding more so how we do things, why we do things, and he's really like a coach on the field with those things," Sirianni said. "Our conversations in the quarterback room just keep getting deeper and deeper as far as how we dissect all the things we're doing."

Through four practices at Eagles training camp, Hurts completed 50 of 60 passes for four touchdowns with no interceptions, per CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr. Philadelphia will hope that means Hurts is ready to continue throwing at last season's 66.5 pass completion rate in Week 1.

