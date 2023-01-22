Jalen Hurts' Leadership Compared to Michael Jordan by Eagles HC Nick Sirianni

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants 38-7 in the NFC divisional round on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field, and now head coach Nick Sirianni is comparing Jalen Hurts to one of the greatest athletes of all time.

"I know this is high praise, but to have him out there is like having, I shouldn't even go there, but is like having Michael Jordan out there," Sirianni told reporters after the win. "He's your leader. He's your guy. Hopefully that's the biggest respect I can pay to him."

Hurts had been dealing with a sprain in his throwing shoulder entering Saturday's game. And while he said he was feeling good ahead of the matchup, there were still questions about his health leading up to kickoff.

Leaders, like Jordan, have been known to play through injuries in important games, so it's no surprise Hurts suited up for the team's most important matchup of the season after getting a week of rest thanks the Eagles' first-round bye.

Hurts went on to complete 16 of 24 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's win, in addition to rushing for 34 yards and one score on nine carries.

The 24-year-old has been a leader for the Eagles all year, and he's a potential MVP candidate after a solid regular season, completing 66.5 percent of his passes for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns against six interceptions, in addition to rushing for 760 yards and 13 scores.

Hurts was able to replicate that regular-season success on Saturday, and the Eagles will be hoping he can work his magic in the NFC Championship Game next weekend.

The Eagles will face their toughest matchup yet in their battle for the NFC crown, facing either the Dallas Cowboys or San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 29.

Next weekend's game marks the first time since the 2017 season that the Eagles are back in the NFC Championship Game. They also won the Super Bowl that season, defeating the New England Patriots.