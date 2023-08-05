Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Fight Odds, Live Stream, Predictions

2 of 3

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Does Move to 10 Rounds Swing Fight in Diaz's Favor?

Jake Paul has a lot of things in his favor here. For one, he has more experience in official boxing fights. While Diaz has surely been training boxing as part of his MMA regimen, this will be the first time he's in a boxing match.

Paul is also the bigger fighter. He has typically fought around 190 pounds while Diaz has fought most of his UFC fights at 155 pounds. Paul is the more powerful puncher while Diaz has typically worn out opponents with volume.

However, the cardio is definitely in Diaz's favor. He has a notoriously large gas tank and has worn out bigger fighters like Conor McGregor before.

That's why it's interesting that the fight was moved from eight rounds to 10 at Diaz's suggestion.

The Stockton native is still the underdog, but it begs the question of what Paul will look like if he can't finish Diaz within the first five rounds.

How Does Paul Bounce Back?

It's always interesting to watch how someone bounces back from their first loss in a combat sport. Paul may just be a crossover boxer, but he takes it seriously and that takes confidence.

Paul's decision to fight Tommy Fury was bold. He went from fighting other people with no pro boxing experience to fighting an experienced boxer in Fury.

He's back to fighting former MMA fighters now but the question of confidence remains. If Paul is going to continue to create these pay-per-view events for himself he has to continue to look legitimate against his competition.

Nakisa Bidarian, the co-founder of Paul's promotion company, hinted that Paul might retire if he doesn't beat Diaz, per Marc Raimondi of ESPN.

Retirement is oftentimes a flexible arrangement in the world of boxing, but that's still a lot of pressure.