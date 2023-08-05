Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Fight Odds, Live Stream, Predictions

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Fight Odds, Live Stream, PredictionsAugust 5, 2023
The Problem Child meets the 209's finest when Jake Paul will get into the ring with former UFC star Nate Diaz at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas.
Paul continues to be the most successful of the influencer boxer movement. He already holds four wins over former UFC fighters and is eyeing up a fifth as the favorite to win the spectacle against Diaz.
It will also be his opportunity to gain back some credibility after suffering his first loss to Tommy Fury in his last bout.
For Diaz, it's the first time he'll be lacing up the gloves and could be the beginning of a nice second career.
Here's all the info you need to catch the big fight.
Fight Info, Odds
When: Saturday, August 5 at 8 p.m. ET (Main event ringwalk approximately 11 p.m. ET)
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Live Stream: DAZN PPV
Odds: Paul -390 (wager $390 to win $100); Diaz +280 (wager $100 to win $280)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Top Storylines
Does Move to 10 Rounds Swing Fight in Diaz's Favor?
Jake Paul has a lot of things in his favor here. For one, he has more experience in official boxing fights. While Diaz has surely been training boxing as part of his MMA regimen, this will be the first time he's in a boxing match.
Paul is also the bigger fighter. He has typically fought around 190 pounds while Diaz has fought most of his UFC fights at 155 pounds. Paul is the more powerful puncher while Diaz has typically worn out opponents with volume.
However, the cardio is definitely in Diaz's favor. He has a notoriously large gas tank and has worn out bigger fighters like Conor McGregor before.
That's why it's interesting that the fight was moved from eight rounds to 10 at Diaz's suggestion.
The Stockton native is still the underdog, but it begs the question of what Paul will look like if he can't finish Diaz within the first five rounds.
How Does Paul Bounce Back?
It's always interesting to watch how someone bounces back from their first loss in a combat sport. Paul may just be a crossover boxer, but he takes it seriously and that takes confidence.
Paul's decision to fight Tommy Fury was bold. He went from fighting other people with no pro boxing experience to fighting an experienced boxer in Fury.
He's back to fighting former MMA fighters now but the question of confidence remains. If Paul is going to continue to create these pay-per-view events for himself he has to continue to look legitimate against his competition.
Nakisa Bidarian, the co-founder of Paul's promotion company, hinted that Paul might retire if he doesn't beat Diaz, per Marc Raimondi of ESPN.
Retirement is oftentimes a flexible arrangement in the world of boxing, but that's still a lot of pressure.
Prediction
As far as these kinds of boxing matchups go, this one will be fun. Paul is the bigger, more powerful fighter but Diaz is as tough as they come and has a way of goading his opponents into fighting his fight.
That will be a dangerous game to play with Paul. He's proven he has some real knockout power and he's been in with enough legitimate fighters that his skill has to be respected.
The B/R combat sports team was unanimously in favor of Paul, but we're going to envision a different version of the fight here.
Paul's advantages should shine through early in the fight. His strength, size and power will give him the early lead. But if he doesn't finish Diaz early, things will start to get interesting.
On two of the judges' scorecards, Paul lost every round to Fury with the exception of the last one from the fourth round on in their fight. It's fair to wonder if frustration and exhaustion will set in if Paul doesn't get an early finish.
Diaz has only suffered two knockout losses in his MMA career. One was a doctor's stoppage and another was by head kick. Paul isn't going to be able kick him in the head.
Prediction: Diaz via decision