Lindsey Horan on Carli Lloyd's Criticism of USWNT: 'It's Kind of Frustrating to Hear'

United States women's national team captain Lindsey Horan has hit back at Carli Lloyd's criticism of the squad in the wake of the 0-0 draw with Portugal at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Horan told reporters on Thursday: "It's kind of frustrating for me to hear, especially knowing this team and knowing how much we put into every single game, how much preparation we put into every single game, seeing our trainings, seeing how hard we work."

The 29-year-old went on to say Lloyd was entitled to her opinion but defended the team from the criticism.

Horan said: "I always want to defend my team and say: You have no idea what's going on behind the scenes, you have no idea every single training what we're doing individually, collectively, et cetera."

Immediately after the United States' draw with Portugal, Lloyd seemed to be particularly upset the players were celebrating the fact that they had advanced to the knockout stage even though they were nearly eliminated by a late stoppage-time goal.

Lloyd's words have caused quite a stir over the past 48 hours, and USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski also pushed back on them.

"The one thing I want to say is that this team wanted to win this game more than anything else," he told reporters. "They've put everything they could in preparation for this tournament and every game that they go into, so to question the mentality of this team, to question the willingness to win, to compete, I think it's insane.

"I've never seen this team step on the field and not try hard or not compete. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, they can say whatever they want, but I just know how this team feels."

Ali Krieger, who played for Team USA from 2008 to 2019, told ESPN's Michele Steele that Lloyd's criticisms weren't "really necessary" because the squad is capable of celebrating progression to the last 16 while also understanding it needs "to iron out a few details" if the U.S. is to win a third straight World Cup.

Lloyd later attempted to clarify her comments, saying she wanted to see the legacy that was passed down to her from the previous generation continue on to the next group and the group after that "because that is what makes the U.S. so special and so deadly, and that is what ultimately has won us championships."

Lloyd spent 16 years with the USWNT from 2005 to 2021. She won two Women's World Cups, two Olympic gold medals and took home the Golden Ball at the 2015 World Cup.

The two-time defending champions' start to this year's finals has been underwhelming thus far. They opened with a 3-0 win over Vietnam before back-to-back draws against the Netherlands and Portugal.

Everyone acknowledged coming into the tournament this was a different U.S. squad than the teams that won in 2015 and 2019. It's a roster in a state of transition, with several new players moving into the spotlight and established stars, like Mallory Swanson and Becky Sauerbrunn, unable to play due to injury.

The results so far don't suggest a team that is going to bring home a third straight title, but the U.S. will look to continue its run when it takes on Sweden in the Round of 16 on Sunday.